Bonjour! Bonjour!

It’s been a quiet time for me in Paris this month. Maybe it’s the proverbial calm before the storm of Dorie’s Anytime Cakes’ launch and going out on tour in America.

Maybe it’s the simple pleasure of being here during one of the most beautiful times of the year.

Maybe it’s just because having been here for so many years, I can take a beat now and then, take a breath, take a moment to realize how lucky I am to have a life in a place I love so much. And a place my family loves. Loves so much that Joshua and Linling chose to be married here.

Seven years ago: A stunning bride and the groom’s ankles

Almost the instant that Joshua and Linling got out of the car on their wedding evening, a crowd of people formed around them. As the photographer snapped pictures, many of the onlookers did too. I would have, but I spent most of the evening in a steady state of happy tears. While I watched, a man pulled up next to me on his bicycle. I don’t know how old he was, about 60, I’d say. Dressed casually in ‘real’ pants, a ‘real’ but easy-going shirt, a stylish vest and the de rigueur scarf tied carelessly but perfectly around his neck. “Oh, the bride,” he cooed. “She is magnificent. That dress … c’est classe.” I beamed and agreed. “But the groom,” he continued, “he’s a disgrace! Look at his ankles — where are his socks! Such a shame.”

I think of this moment now and then, but it came to mind again when I posted a few pictures from the wedding to Instagram and someone commented: “No socks with the tuxedo?!? I kinda love it. Super quirky and fun.” To which I say, “Yes!”

And that cake

Oh, that cake. That fabulous cake. So many people have asked about it. It was created by Pierre Hermé and was based on the Ispahan combination that he made famous around the world: rose, lychee and raspberry. It was as delicious as it was magnificent.

Before midnight / after midnight

The night before the wedding, we cruised the Seine on what, luckily for us, was a beautiful evening. Every building along the quais glowed as the sun set and we listened to swing jazz. I love the story of the band. Joshua and Linling were walking down rue de Buci one day, months before the wedding, and stopped to listen to a group playing in the street. On impulse, Joshua asked the band if they’d play on the boat, September 7. They said yes, everyone shook hands and that was that. No one was in touch again. But the band turned up right on time and played nonstop to an appreciative audience, some of whom knew and remembered the songs, some of whom may have caught a phrase here and there because their parents or grandparents listened to that music, and most of whom were hearing it and loving it for the first time. Another little moment of magic.

After we got off the boat, some of the grown-ups went to Juveniles for dinner (grown-ups at Juveniles — a funny juxtaposition) and the kids in the wedding party went for dinner across the street at Ellsworth’s. And at some point — was it before or after — everyone was at Freddy’s.

The morning after the wedding, Michael, Suril (the best man), and I wheeled granny carts into the Luxembourg Garden and set up a picnic for whoever might have the energy to roll out of the bed they’d probably only gotten into a few hours before. Cheeses from Fromagerie Sanders, quiches and croissants from Mulot and more champagne.

Candied almonds (Linling's favorite) from Sebastien Gaudard and L & J cookies from Poilâne

Back to now

Here are just a few of the things I’ve loved over the past couple of weeks:

The tomato kimchi at JIP — it’s genius and, like so many of chef Esu Lee’s dishes, surprising. Also, it looks like the kind of simple dish you could make at home on a whim, but nope — it’s all in the balance, as so much in cookery is.

The simple cakes that Akira Takahashi bakes at Pontochoux Café — the lemon pound cake is made with cream cheese and that makes all the difference.

The Taiwanese sticky rice and honey lemonade at a sweet new place down the street from me, L’îlebrairie & Co.

The classic open-face roast beef sandwich from the Bar de la Croix Rouge.

A chat around un verre

“Prendre un verre” translates from the French as “take a glass.” but what it really means is “let’s have a drink.” It can be a drink date or, because there’s a café on just about every corner in Paris, it can be a spur-of-the-moment suggestion, as it was the other day when Brian “The Fabulous” Hart Hoffman — he who founded Bake from Scratch — and I went on a madeleine crawl. I brought Brian an extra-large madeleine from Michalak and then we got mads from Comptoir du Ritz and Mille et Un (I love their black sesame madeleines). We spun around La Grande Epicerie, pressed our noses against the window of Wani (too many people to go in), admired the simple cakes at Benchy (best known for their Japanese sandos) and then Brian said, it’s time for un verre.

And so we stopped at the nearest café, found ourselves a table on the terrasse and sipped and talked for a good two hours. A day or so later, we both discovered that Longchamps had opened a café in the Marais and that they had an exceptional madeleine. The sugar glaze on it was nice, but it was the tiny bit of puckeriest lemon curd inside that made it a stand-out.

Next time Brian and I are together, we’re going to have something luscious in a coupe to celebrate the book that he and Brooke Bell wrote: Every Day Coupetails [Bookshop / B&N / Amazon]. By the way, Brian and I will be baking together — I’ll be making the Baked-in-a-Skillet Gingerbread from Dorie’s Anytime Cakes — on Monday, October 13, as part of Bake from Scratch and Williams-Sonoma Bake School (info and tickets here — it’s virtual. More tour stops here.) Oh, and another by-the-way: if you want to make mads at home, take a look at this recipe from Anytime Cakes. If you’d like, you can fill them with curd.

Ready for more dessert

I’ve got a little while left in Paris, so more to come, but in the meantime, think about baking some madeleines and having un verre or maybe une coupe with someone who makes you happy.

