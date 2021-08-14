Hello! Hello!

Just in case you missed me standing on rooftops around the world screaming, I’ve got a new book coming out on October 19. It’s called BAKING WITH DORIE, Sweet, Salty and Simple, and I’m counting down the days until it’s out in the world and in kitchens.

Until then, here’s a sneak peek at one of the approximately 150 morning-to-midnight baking recipes: a really big S’mores Ice Cream Cake. I couldn’t be more excited about finally being able to share a taste of the book with you.

Nothing about this s’mores is traditional – the graham cracker crust’s got salted peanuts, there’s a layer of crazy-good peanut- butter marshmallow fluffish stuff, and the whole cake is cold not hot. But everything about it is delicious. It’s a bit of a project – mostly because you’ve got to give each layer time in the freezer – but it’s easy and so worth the time.

When you make it, please post your pictures on my Facebook page or tag me on Instagram – I’d love to see your cake!

xoxo Dorie