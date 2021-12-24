Bonjour! Bonjour!

And almost Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanza and bon week-end! I'm jumping in early (there won't be a Bulletin on Friday) because I've got some ideas that might make the weekend a bit more delicious - and maybe a bit easier on the cook.

Maybe some of us will be having holiday gatherings (if so, take a look at recipes I sent out this week for party starters). Maybe there'll be last-minute baking (again, I hope I can help – take a look at these cookie recipes). Or maybe you'll be making a holiday brunch. And if you are, I’ve got a great recipe for you: Smoked Salmon Roll-Up.

But let me back-up for a sec. As a born and bred New Yorker, I’m loyal to the traditional hometown brunch: Bagels and lox, aka smoked salmon. I love it so much that when I’m not in New York, when I can’t get to Russ & Daughters (yes, they ship, but I’m not such a good planner), I dream about ways to turn the classic combo into something brunchable. In fact, the tart on the cover of EVERYDAY DORIE was insp…