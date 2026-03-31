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If you ever hear me say that writing cookbooks is nothing but fun, you should rush over and bop me on the head. No matter how great a project is, no matter how wildly creative or deeply satisfying it is, there’s always a moment (or twelve) when you question why you ever got started on such folly in the first place. If your experience has been different — or if you know someone who’s perpetually delighted with how their work is going — pipe up. I’d love to know their secret. I’ve written 15 cookbooks and, as I’ve worked on each one, I’ve hit that point where I despair, where I’m sure I can’t do it, convinced that I’ve made a terrible mistake undertaking the project and certain that the only thing to do is to abandon hope and the work. It’s happened with all my books — the moment always comes, even if what causes it varies from book to book — and I remember that it was particularly rattling when I was working on Dorie’s Cookies. I felt that I’d taken on more than I was capable of doing well. I was angry at myself for suggesting a BIG book — there are 200 recipes! — and sure that I would run out of ideas before I reached the halfway mark. In the end, I had more than 200 recipes and lots more ideas that I still wanted to play with. (You may already have heard me talk about how being constrained to write about a single subject, actually made me more creative - thinking about cookies all the time, brought me more and more cookie ideas.) Best of all, I finished the book still loving cookies. Ten years later — I only just realized that Dorie’s Cookies will be 10 this fall! — I still love cookies. [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon]

And I still love cookie cookbooks! I’m already rearranging my shelves to make room for a trio of cookie books from bakers I’m crazy about. While we’ll have to wait until fall for Joanne Chang’s The Joy of Cookies [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon] and Susan Spungen’s Cookie Queen [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon ], Domenica Marchetti’s Italian Cookies lands April 14 (you can preorder it now and it’s a beauty). [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon].

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Italian cookies, all kinds from all over the country

When it comes to all things Italian, you can trust Domenica. I do. She’s such a good teacher, such a good writer, such a good cookbook author (while it’s a joy to find someone who’s both a good writer and a good cookbook author, one doesn’t guarantee the other) and such an all-around good person. I was glad to have a little time with her when I was in Washington, DC on book tour this fall, and now we’ve all got the chance to have time with her in her new book. The full title is Italian Cookies: Authentic Recipes and Sweet Stories from Every Region, and, indeed, it’s a tour of the country through the land’s beloved cookies.

Even if you don’t know much about Italian desserts, you probably know a handful of the greatest hits like tiramisu, panna cotta, cheesecake, bomboloni and the towering pannetone of Christmas cheer. Reading through Domenica’s book, I found myself enchanted by the variety of cookies, the simple cookies that look homemade even when you find them in pasticceria, the ones that are truly homemade and the ones that are as prettily fussed over as fancy cakes. I settled into Italian Cookies to read the stories, to imagine myself in the welcoming caffes and shops, to learn about the country and to understand how each cookie found its place into the hearts of each region. And, of course, I made a to-bake list.

Sbrisolona, the big crumbly cookie

First up: Sbrisolona. As Michael walked past the cookies I’d baked and took another chunky bit, he said, “These are horrible,” and then grabbed one more. By “horrible,” he of course meant “irresistible,” and I agreed, brushing sbrisolona crumbs from my desk. (When my keyboard jams, I’ll know the delectable culprit.) If a crumb cake were a cookie, it would be a sbrisolona. And if you love cookies and crumbs and playing with your food, you’ll love this recipe (scroll down for it).

Photo: Lauren Volo for Italian Cookies. Reprinted by permission of Gibbs Smith Books

As Domenica tells us, the cookie is from Lombardy, where it may originally have been made by farmers, who ate it before returning to the fields (think early energy bar), and that it’s often called Torta Sbrisolona, or crumbly cake. Traditionally made with flour, cornmeal and almonds held together with an egg yolk and some butter (although Domenica says the fat is sometimes lard), it is essentially a streusel or crumb-topping pressed into a pan. I love the look of it, all rough, tumble and bumpy, and I really, really love the way it can be served: either cut or broken into pieces or brought to the table (or the picnic blanket) whole with the invitation to all to reach in and snap off a hunk. If you know me, you know that I’ll always opt for reach-in.

Broyé: the cookie-cake you're meant to break Dorie Greenspan · March 18, 2025 I seem to be in make-it-and-make-it-again mode, so I’m on to broyé, the giant, buttery shortbreadish cake — maybe a cookie? — famous in the Poitou region of France. Broyé, the name comes from the French verb broyer, to grind, might be the original Friendship Food — it’s one big sturdy cake that’s meant to be messily broken into pieces and generously shared. Read full story

Cookies are made for sharing Dorie Greenspan · June 21, 2024 By their very nature, cookies are not singletons. We bake them by the batch, even if the batch is small. It’s a giant butter-sugar cookie that pulls off the trick of being flaky and crispy at the same time. Read full story

Whirr, pinch, pat, munch

I made Domenica’s recipe in Paris and then again when I got back to Connecticut — of course it was “horrible” in both places. I didn’t have a lemon in Paris, so I used orange, and I didn’t have raw almonds in CT, so I used what I had, which were roasted and salted almonds, and thought the recipe was great. Since Domenica’s introduction to the recipe notes that the farmers “used ingredients they were likely to have on hand,” I figured she’d be OK with my swap.

Sbrisolona from Paris, orange zest was the citrus of necessity

The recipe is a quick and easy one, since it’s made in a food processor. I love the clever step where Domenica has you hold back some of the almonds and then, after you’ve whirred everything together, you toss them in and process just until they’re chunky, giving the cookie an extra bit of intermittent crunch. It’s just after that the real fun begins: you take little clumplets of the dough — hmm, it’s not so much a dough as a pile of crumbs, a mixture — drop them into the pan and then pat them down to fill the pan. It’s a pat, not a press move, because you want maximum crumbliness. Press and you’ll get shortbread, which is nice enough, but not what this should be. Once baked and thoroughly cooled, you get to make the big decision: neatly slice or let everyone go at it.

For another peek into Italian Cookies, click over to Susan Spungen’s Substack, Susanality — she’s got a recipe for Brutti ma Buoni there (and a live chat here). And for more of all things Domenica Marchetti, take a look at her Substack, Buona Domenica.

Crispy meringue Brutti Ma Buoni (“Ugly But Good”) cookies. Photo: Lauren Volo

Have fun with this recipe — I did — and I’ll see you back here next week. In the meantime, this week marks the beginning of Passover and of Easter. Wouldn’t it be lovely if we could celebrate these and all the rites of spring in peace. It’s a goal to be wished for and one to work toward. And since work of all kinds requires sustenance, I encourage you, as I always do, to bake and share. Start with the crumbly cookie and keep going.

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PASSOVER / EASTER RECIPE IDEAS

SBRISOLONA: BIG CRUMBLY COOKIE

Regions: Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna

Recipe excerpted from Italian Cookies: Authentic Recipes and Sweet Stories from Every Region by Domenica Marchetti. Photos by Lauren Volo. Reprinted by permission of Gibbs Smith Books. Get your copy at Bookshop // B&N // Amazon

Click here for printable recipe

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

Here’s what Domenica has to say:

This giant crumbly cookie is a specialty of Mantua, in Lombardy. But I first tasted it at a cooking class at the home of a chef from Parma, in Emilia-Romagna, where it is also popular. This makes sense, as Parma is just about an hour south of Mantua, and popular cookies tend to travel beyond their place of origin. Also known as torta sbrisolona, the name of this cookie roughly translates to “crumbly cake.” It comes from the verb sbricolare, which means “to crumble.” The cookie was once upon a time prepared by farmers using simple ingredients that they were likely to have on hand—flour, cornmeal, sugar, a little lard or butter, and almonds. It was eaten as a snack to revive them after a long morning of work. When assembling your sbrisolona, resist patting the sandy dough into the pan too firmly. It needs to be loosely packed in order to yield that fall-apart texture that makes it so irresistible. Once baked, is customary to break this cookie into irregular pieces for serving, though you can cut it with a knife for a neater presentation.

Makes 1 large cookie, to serve 8 to 10

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup (105 grams) whole raw almonds, plus a handful more for decorating

1/2 cup (100 grams) sugar, plus 1 tablespoon for sprinkling

3/4 cup (100 grams) unbleached all-purpose flour

2/3 cup (100 grams) fine cornmeal (do not use coarse cornmeal or polenta or your cookie will be grainy and tough)

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

3 1/2 ounces (7 tablespoons; 100 grams) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch (12-mm) cubes

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F (180° C). Line an 8-inch (20-cm) springform pan or cake pan with parchment. The easiest way to do this is to crumple up the parchment with your hands and then insert it into the pan; once crumpled, it’s easy to make the parchment fit.

from crumple it up, then spread it out; it works!

2. Reserve 10 of the 3/4 cup (105 g) almonds and put the rest into the work bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Add the 1/2 cup (100 g) sugar and process until the nuts are very finely ground, almost like almond flour. Take care not to overprocess or you will release the oils from the almonds. Pulse in the flour, cornmeal, and lemon zest.

Consistency you’re looking for in the nuts and sugar processing, before you add the flour, cornmeal and zest

3. Distribute the butter around the inside of the work bowl and pulse briefly to break it up into small pieces. In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolk with the vanilla and salt and pour this in through the feed tube of the food processor. Pulse until the mixture begins to look like damp sand. Pinch a small handful; it should clump together lightly. Toss in the reserved 10 almonds and pulse briefly to break them up a bit.

Texture you’re looking for before adding reserved almonds to pulse briefly — this will make your clumplets

4. Remove the blade from the food processor. Scoop up handfuls of the almond mixture, lightly clumping it together, and spread it evenly into the parchment-lined pan. You can pat it lightly, but resist the urge to pack it in. Once it’s all in the pan, sprinkle with the 1 tablespoon sugar and decorate it with the handful of whole almonds.

crumplets

5. Bake the sbrisolona for 30 to 35 minutes, until the center feels firm and it is lightly browned on top and around the edges. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool completely. Once cooled, remove the sbrisolona from the pan by unlatching the ring (if using a springform pan), carefully lifting out the parchment (the edges will crumble easily), and transferring the sbrisolona to a plate. Break or cut into pieces and serve. Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

pre-bake // post-bake

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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