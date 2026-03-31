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xoxoDorie Newsletter

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Domenica Marchetti's avatar
Domenica Marchetti
6d

I love love love that you made the Sbrisolona, a cookie meant to be shared. Thank you for your kind words. I'm genuinely moved ❤️

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pups
6d

If you want the recipe, it's right here in the NY Times.https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1019006-torta-sbrisolona

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