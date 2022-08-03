Hello! Hello, Playing Arounders!

… and welcome to all new Play Arounders – it’s good to have you riffing along with us. If you know others who’d like to play, send them this way. More bakers, more fun!

It’s August and it’s time for Project #3. Maybe you had an inkling about what it would be. Maybe you had a hope for what it would be. And maybe, like me, you knew all along there could only be one thing right for August: ICE CREAM! And it’s ice cream of any kind – store-bought or homemade, churned or not-churned, even sorbet, sherbet or granita. Call me selfish, but having been in the thick of the Paris heatwave this summer, only to return to Connecticut to find that it was almost as hot here, ice cream began to feel inevitable. Perfect and wonderful and fun, too.

WE CAN MAKE ICE CREAM, BUY ICE CREAM OR “DOCTOR” STORE-BOUGHT ICE CREAM

I think we should be freewheeling this month. We should make our own ice cream – scroll down for some recipes – or we should buy ice cream. We should stick to…