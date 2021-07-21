Bonjour! Bonjour!

One of the reasons I was so excited about writing xoxoDORIE was that it would give me the chance to bring you and some of my friends together – the dinner party I wish we could have in real life. And this week, I really wish we could be together because the dinner party is hosted by Laura Adrian and Braden Perkins. No one does dinner and parties better than these Americans in Paris.

I first met Laura and Braden at dinner – of course! It was in 2007 and we were paying guests at the couple’s then-new supper club, Hidden Kitchen. Their idea was to make great food for strangers who might then become friends. And it worked. We stayed friends with Laura and Braden and two of the “strangers” we met that night: David Lebovitz, the writer, and Meg Zimbeck, who’d later become the founder of Paris by Mouth.