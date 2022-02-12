Bonjour! Bonjour!

I did a little Wiki search for Saint Valentine and got bogged down in martyrdom and conflicting feast days, so I decided to go straight to chocolate. So much sweeter than slings, arrows and imprisonment. I’d much rather have homemade cookies, thank you!

Actually, when it comes to this holiday, I vote for everything homemade. I miss the days when Joshua would come home from school with a construction paper heart and a crayoned message for Michael and me. Do kids still do that?

With the homemade card, I'd like a home-cooked meal. While almost everything about going out to dinner has been turned sideways because of the pandemic, even in the Before Times, a Valentine’s Day dinner in a restaurant was fraught – so much depended on that meal. It's so much cozier at home, which is why I want to be there with the people I love, eating food that we love.

And I want cookies. I always want cookies.