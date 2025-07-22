Bonjour! Bonjour!

It's FRIENDSHIP FOOD time again and this month I've got the perfect recipe for July: Hamburgers. Not all-American. Almost all-French. Definitely delish.

A short backstory

I once invited a good friend, French, to come for dinner in Paris and I served her grilled sausage on lentils. We all agreed it was delicious, but my friend cautioned me that this was not the kind of dish I should ever serve at a dinner party. “It’s a family-only meal,” she said, which gave me the chance to say that I loved her so much that I thought of her as family. It also gave me a moment of pause, but only a quick one because I was sure that no matter what dish I decided to serve, if it was really good, then everyone around the table would be happy. If it was unexpected, it would be even better. And if it was fun, then that would be the best. So, with this tucked into my brain, when my friends arrived for dinner a few weeks ago in Paris, I served them hamburgers! And you know what? They loved them. I knew they would.

A burger born in France

It’s easy to find burgers around town nowadays — there’s a smashburger take-out place just around the corner from my apartment and a burgers-only joint two blocks down. Most cafes serve burgers and oodles of butchers sell ready-to-cook patties (even though most of them will grind meat for you on the spot — such a good thing). There was a time when most French people, on hearing the word hamburger, would think “McDonald’s, but now I imagine that for lots of young Parisians, burgers must seem as French as coq au vin — they’ve grown up seeing them everywhere.

But the burger I made for dinner has a little history behind it. It was created in 2008, by Sonia Ezgulian, a chef with a playful nature, when she was the visiting chef at the truly missed restaurant in the Salle Pleyel concert hall. The restaurant, created by my friend, Hélène Samuel, a woman with a as great a sense of fun as Sonia’s, pioneered both visiting chefs — each chef did a year-long residency — and the chef burger in Paris. As I wrote when I first introduced the burger in Around My French Table:

It didn’t take long for the burger to become the café’s bestseller and a media darling. Hélène had started a craze so widespread that it ended up as a page-one style story in the New York Times, and one of Hélène’s comments was chosen as the paper’s “Quotation of the Day.” Asked why the hamburger was so popular in Paris, she said, “It has the taste of the forbidden, the illicit — the subversive, even.” She might just as easily have said, “Because it’s so delicious,” but that wouldn’t have been nearly as quotable.

Photo: Alan Richardson for Around My French Table

Even today, more than 15 years later, Sonia’s burger is fresh and surprising. And clever — it’s a cooked version of the great French classic, boeuf tartare, raw chopped or ground beef. But where tartare is often served with add-them-yourself condiments, the Salle Pleyel burger has everything mixed in and the everything is a terrific blend that holds up well under heat. Some of Sonia’s add-ins and go-alongs are traditional and some of them are new. Instead of the tartare’s raw onion or shallots, the burger has a cooked onion relish that gets spread on the bottom of the bun. Instead of ketchup, which is often added to the tartare mix, the burger gets oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes. And where cornichons are sometimes served alongside a tartare, Sonia makes the little pickles part of the patty. Keeping the cornichons and dried tomatoes company in the seasoning mix are capers, parsley and tarragon, which I think of as the Frenchest of herbs. Parmesan shavings top the burger and, while you can lay on some dill pickles before closing up the sandwich, I like to serve them on the side. The burgers don’t need ketchup or mustard, but I always put them on the table because I know my audience — hi, Michael. And, as you’ll discover if you taste the mix before cooking, the burgers don’t need cooking either — the blend can come full circle and become a tartare again (scroll down to Playing Around at the end of the recipe).

Photo: Mary Dodd

And if you’ve made too many

One day, I overestimated the amount of ground beef that I needed, so I seasoned it all and put the two extra patties in the freezer. A week or so later, having not gotten out to shop, I remembered the frozen burgers. Instead of grilling them (on my trusty cast-iron grill pan), I partially defrosted them in the microwave and then chopped them into chunks. I put a large pot of generously salted water up to boil and while it was working, I sauteed the meat in a little olive oil. When it was broken into bits, I added a jar of tomato sauce and let that gently simmer. (Yes, it’s better if you give the sauce more time, but hey — it was already late.) I had this adorable curly pasta on hand and so that’s what I cooked (obviously any other kind is fine). When the pasta was done and drained, I stirred it into the sauce and that was that. Well, that was that after I added a little Parmesan and a couple of torn basil leaves (miraculously, the basil plant I bought at the supermarket survived!). It was so good — hats off to tarragon, capers and yes, pickles — that I now always have some ready-for-pasta seasoned beef in the freezer. (A new kind of hamburger helper?)

Grill a few French burgers. Invite a few friends. Eat together. Laugh together. Enjoy being with people you love.

