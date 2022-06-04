Hello! Hello!

For a brief and magical time, Joshua and I had a cookie business, Beurre & Sel (butter and salt, in French). Our tiny store (it was 49 square feet) was gorgeous – Joshua is a brilliant designer – our packaging made news (again, that’s Joshua) and our cookies were unusual. Our goal was to capture the joy that cookies brought us when we were kids, but to make cookies that were sophisticated – and I think we did that. In some ways we cheated on that score – once we decided to make most of our cookies in metal rings, their elegant good looks were literally baked into them.