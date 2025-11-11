Hello! Hello!

Greetings from Boston and later today, home in CT. What a week it’s been, starting in Brooklyn for the IACP Summit, where the truly amazing Rose Levy Berenbaum, Woody Wolston and Yossy Arefi baked from my new book. What an honor! And speaking of honors, I got to introduce my longtime editor, Rux Martin, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award. It was a great couple of days, but there was barely a second to take in the glow before I flew to Atlanta, then DC, Philadelphia and Boston.

Planes and trains and cars and whooooosh, home in time to talk (virtually) with the brilliant Carla Hall at The Smithsonian tomorrow (you can register to join us here). And then two nights with one of my favoritest writers, Casey Elsass, author of What Can I Bring? (one with RJ Julia on Nov. 13, the other at the beautiful new shop The Hosting Company on Nov. 14) and an afternoon with Anna Francese Gass, whose latest book I loved (remember these sandwiches from Italian Snacking?). Thank you to my conversation partners from this weekend, Nancy Hopkins, Erika Council, Joe Yonan, Noelle Blizzard, Esther Tetreault, Ashley Moore and the great team at America’s Test Kitchen. I’ll have a bunch of “road stories” soon.

Wherever I went and wherever I’m going, I left a pile of signed books, so the booksellers will have them if you want them (reach out directly to check their stock first).

I’ve also left a trail of podcasts and interviews. Thank you to everyone who took time to talk to me about Anytime Cakes, including:

🔉 Sporkful: What Makes Dorie Greenspan’s Recipes So Good?

🔉 TASTE 683: 500 Cakes, 500 Stories with Dorie Greenspan

🔉 Where We Live: Dorie Greenspan’s new cookbook celebrates the art of a good unfussy cake

👥 Garden & Gun: The Power of Cake on the Counter

👥 Parade.com: The Simple Ingredient That Will Make Your Cakes 10x Better, According to Cookbook Author Dorie Greenspan (Exclusive)

🔉 BA Bake Club’s latest episode from Bon Appétit

🔉 WNYC All of It: Dorie Greenspan Talks Cake

🔉KCRW’s Good Food

And thank you to all the members of Bake and Tell — it was so great to put faces to names and bakes — and to YOU! Look at what you’ve done! There’s nothing better than seeing what you’ve baked — thank you for baking and thank you for tagging me so that I can see what you’ve baked. (Please keep baking and keep tagging me. I’m doriegreenspan everywhere.)

@apcutugno359 Anthony Cutugno on Instagram: "Les Pommiers. Week #2 enjoying …

@thepanadery The Panadery on Instagram: "Toasted Almond Cake. A simple and d…

@whatskarencooking Karen Tremewan Carbone on Instagram: "I grew up in the golden a…

@jarisara.bakes Jarisara Charoensit on Instagram: "Cocoa- Swirled Pumpkin Bundt…

Back home (for a bit) with David Lebovitz ’s Ready for Dessert

You can argue with me if you’d like, but I’m declaring David Lebovitz America’s most beloved food person in Paris. Whenever I tell someone — a food-loving someone — that I live part-time in Paris, 9 out of 10 times they ask, “Do you know David?” In fact, when I was in Seattle, Nancy Leson, who was interviewing me (she was a great conversation partner!), asked, “Am I right in assuming that you and, oh say, Patricia Wells, Ina Garten and David Lebovitz sit around in cafés drinking rosé?” While I’ve had wine with all of them at some point in my Paris life, it’s David I see most often — and yes, we’ve had rosé together.

The last time I saw him — it might have been when we did his podcast together or when we had lunch at Le Recoin — he showed me the photo that soon became the cover of his latest book, Ready for Dessert, and I stopped talking [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon]. The image is fabulous. It’s mesmerizing. It’s a showstopper. Who wouldn’t want to be sitting just where David is — well, next to him would actually be better — and having what he’s having. The dreamy cover says Paris, the good life, the sweet life and David.

The book is a revision of the original Ready for Dessert, which was published in 2010 and, even if you have the older book, I think you’ll want this one. Take a look at the interview that David did with The Cookbookery Collective: It gives you a feel for where David came from (Chez Panisse) and why this book is a made for today.

Revisions and tweaks, additions and fabulous photos

Every recipe in Ready for Dessert, and there are almost 175 of them, has been completely revised, tweaked or polished, or it’s brand new. When I think about the work that goes into doing this kind of updating, my head spins. It’s not quite the same as developing a recipe from scratch, but it’s not all that different. Doing the kind of revision that David did means retests and rethinks, tinkering with flavors and considering how tastes may have changed, including your own. Of course, there’s also the chance to freshen older recipes, add tips and techniques you’ve learned since the first publication and correct any errors that might have slipped into the original edition. (These are the things I love about working digitally and angst over in print.)

Having touched each recipe in some way, and having written and rewritten the headnotes in the style we’ve come to love from him, David had the book rephotographed. Ed Anderson did the work again and you get such a good mix of bright, fresh food images, glimpses of Paris and shots of David out and about and at work at home. They’re lovely and so inviting.

Ed Anderson for READY FOR DESSERT

The full range and pumpkin cheesecake, too

David’s chapters tell the full story of desserts: Cakes; Pies, Tarts, and Fruit Desserts; Custards, Soufflés, and Puddings; Frozen Desserts; Cookies and Candies; and Basics, Sauces and Preserves. I could have closed my eyes and picked a recipe we’d all love, but with Thanksgiving in mind, I couldn’t get past the Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Crust and Whisky-Caramel Topping — it’s a beauty.

Ed Anderson for David Lebovitz

It’s big and luscious — as a cheesecake should be. And it says holiday. You might consider the caramelized nuts optional, but David doesn’t and neither do I.

Bake, bake, bake and tag me, please. And if you bake the cheesecake — as I hope you will — tag David (@davidlebovitz). I’ll be ovenless for a while more, so I’ll be living the baking life through you – sweet!

xoxoDorie is reader-supported! Upgrade or invite more friends who are ready for more dessert, Paris, and friends.

Share xoxoDorie Newsletter

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

WITH PECAN CRUST AND WHISKEY-CARAMEL TOPPING

Photos: Mary Dodd

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

From David, on pumpkin purée:

I once incurred the wrath of the internet for opening a can of pumpkin purée instead of making my own from scratch. Yes, I could do that, as well as make my own chocolate, mill my own flour, and raise my own chickens for eggs (although I don’t think my prickly neighbors would appreciate that), but then I wouldn’t have time to run around the city and do what people expect me to do, like eat pastries and chocolates. I need time to do that in order to hold up my end of the bargain. In this cheesecake, I use canned pumpkin for two reasons. One is that the moisture content is consistent— no one wants to take any chances with a cheesecake not turning out after spending all that money on cream cheese. And two, people are frazzled around the holidays, which is peak pumpkin dessert season, and the less to do, the better. And no, I’m not going to ask you to make your own cream cheese either, although a few people online said I should do that, too.

From David, on the temperature of the ingredients:

As with all cheesecakes, the key to great results is to begin with all the ingredients, store-­bought or otherwise, at room temperature, and to not overbeat the filling.

Makes one 9-inch (23 cm) cheesecake; 12 to 14 servings

INGREDIENTS

For the crust

1 1/2 cups (150 grams) pecans, toasted

3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) unsalted or salted butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

For the filling

1 1/2 pounds (675 grams) cream cheese, at room temperature

1 1/4 cups (250 grams) granulated sugar

Grated zest of 1/2 lemon, preferably organic or unsprayed

4 large eggs, at room temperature

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, or 1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 cup (120 grams) plain whole-milk yogurt

1 can (15 ounces / 425 grams) pumpkin purée

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Big pinch of salt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

For the topping

6 tablespoons (3 ounces / 85 grams) salted butter, cut into small pieces

1/2 cup (125ml) heavy cream

1 cup (180 grams) packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup (60ml) light corn syrup or agave nectar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup (60ml) whiskey

1 1/2 cups (150 grams) pecans, lightly toasted and coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Photos: Mary Dodd

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Lightly butter the bottom and sides of a 9-inch (23cm) springform pan.

To make the crust, in a food processor fitted with the metal blade, pulse the 1 1/2 cups (150 grams) whole pecans, light brown sugar, 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) melted butter, and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon until the nuts are in fine pieces and the mixture begins to hold together. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and press it evenly into the bottom and a little way up the sides. Bake until deep golden brown, about 15 minutes. Let cool completely.

Photos: Mary Dodd

Wrap a large sheet of aluminum foil around the outside of the springform pan, making sure it’s absolutely watertight. Set the pan in a large roasting pan.

To make the filling, in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or by hand), beat together the cream cheese, granulated sugar, and lemon zest on medium-low speed just until smooth. Add the eggs one at a time, stopping the mixer and scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, until completely incorporated. Mix in the flour, yogurt, pumpkin, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, the ginger, nutmeg, cloves, a big pinch of salt, and the vanilla until combined.

Scrape the filling over the crust in the pan and smooth it into an even layer with a spatula. Gently rap the pan on the counter a few times to release any air bubbles. Pour hot water into the roasting pan to reach halfway up the outside of the springform pan.

Photos: Mary Dodd

Bake until the edges are just set and the center still quivers, about 1 hour.

Remove the roasting pan from the oven and let the cheesecake stand in the water bath for 30 minutes. Dip the blade of a sharp knife in hot water and run it around the sides of the cheesecake to loosen it from the sides of the pan, then remove the cheesecake from the water bath. Let cool completely, then refrigerate the cheesecake in the pan at least 8 hours, or until completely chilled.

Photo: Mary Dodd

To make the topping, in a medium saucepan, bring the 6 tablespoons (85 grams) butter, the cream, dark brown sugar, corn syrup, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a gentle but full boil, stirring gently until the sugar dissolves. Cook for 2 minutes without stirring. Remove from the heat and stir in the whiskey and 1 1/2 cups (150 grams) pecan pieces. Let cool to room temperature and stir in the lemon juice.

SERVING: Serve the cheesecake chilled or at room temperature. To serve, run a knife around the outside of the cheesecake and release the sides of the springform pan. Cut into wedges and spoon the topping over each serving.

Photos: Mary Dodd

STORING: The cheesecake will keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. The topping should be made the day of serving; if chilled, it will lose its shine and will need to be rewarmed.

📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes and Baking with Dorie.

ℹ️ Click here for helpful links while using Substack.

👋 Say hello and share what you’re making on Facebook and Instagram.

RELATED POSTS