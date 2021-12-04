Hello! Hello!

Earlier this week I got to introduce you to Samantha Seneviratne, the food styling genius who made all the food in BAKING WITH DORIE look irresistible. As you already learned (or will when you go back to peek behind the scenes), the work of a food stylist requires skills as different from one another as creating flow charts and twisting babka. Preparing all the food for a major shoot is an intricate dance, a bit of syncopation between the practical and the artistic, with a lot of grocery shopping in between. And Sam is a wiz at all of this!