Bonjour! Bonjour!

I’m back in Paris, even if I feel like I’ve got one foot in America and the other here. My American half is keeping watch on what’s happening with my book baby — DORIE’S ANYTIME CAKES arrives on October 21! Before then, one of my jobs is to encourage readers, bakers and cooks to preorder the book — I know you’ve heard this from other authors, but preorders are crucially important to a book’s success — and then to remind them, and you, to redeem the gift that I made for you.

Another job is to make sure you know what bookstores I’ll be visiting and when, so that we can meet IRL (one of my favorite parts of cookbookery). Book tour schedule is here.

And I probably should be thinking about what I’ll pack for book tour. You would think that I’d have this down pat by now (ANYTIME CAKES is my 15th!!! book, after all), but nope. I used to have a denim smock-like top that I sported all the time, like a uniform, and that made everything so easy. Alas, it’s kind of worn out.

Behind the scenes at a photo shoot with Peter Som for InStyle, when the denim smock had better days

I know it’s the least important part of touring, but a girl’s gotta be comfortable. What’s always packed is my small travel cube with a selection of scarves.

FRIENDSHIP FOOD – good no matter where we are

I can be anywhere in the world, but when Friendship Food time rolls around — as it does every month — I’m ready for it. I’m always ready to make a Friendship Food contribution in honor of you, my wonderful readers — this month I made a donation in your name to Doctors Without Borders, an organization that I’ve been supporting for years. The need for doctors around the world never diminishes.

As for this month’s Friendship Food recipe, I’ve got a perfect bi-country treat that’ll be good no matter where you live: It’s a multi-layered chocolate cake from the multi-hyphenate (I’ve been dying to use this word and it seems to fit in this sentence that has multiple hyphens) Paul Hollywood, who’s got a new book coming out next month: CELEBRATE: JOYFUL BAKING ALL YEAR ROUND [Bookshop / B&N / Amazon].

Paul Hollywood’s been here

This isn’t the blue-eyed host of the Great British Bake-Off’s first visit to the newsletter. Remember his brownies — his really good brownies? And his Lemon Drizzle? And the BTS from the time I interviewed him at the 92nd St Y? Both the brownies and the lemon loaf were from Hollywood’s last book, BAKE [Bookshop / B&N / Amazon].

CELEBRATE’s got a great mix of good bakes. Interestingly, while the word “celebrate” might bring cakes to mind, Paul’s got a really broad definition of what makes a celebratory bake. Cakes are the first chapter of the book and then the recipes are arranged by season, starting with Spring, the season I think of as the most optimistic, and finishing with a chapter called “Party.” You might think that every recipe in a book called CELEBRATE would be a party recipe, but these are set apart. As Paul writes, “the recipes in this chapter are the ones I turn to all year round, whatever the season and whatever the occasion. They are guaranteed crowd-pleasers that everyone will love.” Since Hollywood started out as a bread baker, there are yeast-based recipes in every chapter, but the Party chapter’s the one with his “all-time number one food”: the Sausage Braid that brings back memories of the ones he had in his Dad’s bakery.

Credit: Haarala Hamilton for CELEBRATE. Reprinted by permission of Bloomsbury.

The big CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE!

Credit: Haarala Hamilton for CELEBRATE. Reprinted by permission of Bloomsbury.

This is the first recipe in the book and of course it stopped me. It’s a three-layer affair with a filling-frosting (gosh, this really is my hyphen moment!) that’s a softy — think pudding. Paul says to decorate the cake by running a serrated decorating comb around the sides and then topping the cake with chocolate balls (he uses Sixlets, something I don’t know, but Valhrona chocolate pearls will give you a similar look and crunch), then he gives us permission to go at it any way we want. When Mary Dodd made the cake, she smoothed the sides and went wild with sprinkles over the top.

Plain Jane that I am, my druthers are sleeking the frosting all around and then scooping ice cream on each slice. When you make the cake, let me know what you do. I’m imagining Showstoppers! (does that need a hyphen?)

xoxoDorie is a reader-supported newsletter. Invite more friends for a slice of chocolate cake.

Share xoxoDorie Newsletter

📚 You can find more recipes in my latest book Baking with Dorie, and get ready for Dorie’s Anytime Cakes by pre-ordering at Bookshop.org, Barnes & Noble or Amazon.

ℹ️ Click here for helpful links while using Substack.

👋 Say hello and share what you're making on Facebook and Instagram.

CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

Adapted from Celebrate: Joyful Baking All Year Round. Copyright Paul Hollywood, 2025. Reprinted by permission of Bloomsbury.

In stores September 30, 2025. Get your copy at Bookshop / B&N / Amazon.

Photo: Mary Dodd

Paul Hollywood says:

I’m a big fan of chocolate cake, and this one is simple and elegant — perfect for every day but special enough for a birthday too. Change up the decorations to turn it into a showstopper — it looks great drizzled with melted white chocolate.

I say: I want to live in a world where this is an every day, say a Tuesday, cake. There’s nothing difficult about the cake and there’s everything about the cake that would make Tuesday or any other day in any season a jubilee day. I guess you just have to plan ahead.