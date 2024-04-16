Hello! Hello!

When I left Paris in the middle of March, the forsythia were neon yellow, the crocuses were beautiful, but already old news, the magnolias were glorious, the weeping willows were pale green and something was blooming at every turn. Back in Connecticut, I know that spring will come — there are daffodils and hyacinths, the air smells green — it’s just not possible to know when. I tell myself that when spring is finally here, I’ll count myself lucky for having been able to welcome the season twice. In the meantime, I’m still wearing my frayed “writing sweater” and waiting.

I was happy to get a taste of the last of the black truffles and the first of the morels and white asparagus before I had to leave Paris. Now I’m watching as my French friends revel in the arrival of all the wondrous spring produce. Soon the taste of spring will be here, too.

For now, in a spree of randomosity, here’s a peek at some Paris moments as well as a few of the salty things that I loved. If you miss…