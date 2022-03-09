Hello! Hello!

I’m back in America, almost over jet-lag, but still dreaming of Paris, as I always do when I return. Michael will not be having croissants from Maison Isabelle for breakfast. I won’t be buying a baguette – and a pastry – every day. And neither of us will be having a few oysters with cold white wine on a whim.

That Michael now loves oysters is a miracle of advanced adulthood. He knew nothing about them as a kid – I didn’t either – didn’t like them for decades and now will go out of his way to have them. Not that you have to go far to eat oysters in Paris. Wander the streets and you’ll see écailleurs, oyster shuckers, standing in front of mounds of shellfish on ice. There are restaurants devoted to oysters – the one in my neighborhood is called Huîterie Régis and it’s a gem.