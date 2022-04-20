Hello! Hello!

When I was a kid growing up in Brooklyn, there weren’t as many flavors of ice cream as there are now, but we seemed to be able to get ice cream just about anywhere. There were candy stores that sold newspapers, comic books, cigarettes, cigars and candy, and lots of them had “soda fountains,” counters where you could get ice cream scooped into cones, cups, sodas, shakes and sundaes. Drugstores had soda fountains and ice cream, too. The Good Humor truck made its rounds. So did Mister Softee. There were Carvel shops. Every pizza place – and there were many – sold slices along with fruit-flavored ices in pleated paper cups. I used to love when the cup got soft and you could squeeze the almost melted ices up to the rim and slurp. And there was Jahn’s Ice Cream Parlor, home of The Kitchen Sink - a sundae so big that a family of six could comfortably make a home in the bucket that held it. It was a favorite place for kids’ birthday parties, yet I remember begging my mother not t…