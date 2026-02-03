Bonjour! Bonjour!

Before we start peeling persimmons — part of today’s talked-about recipe — I want to thank you for all the kind messages you sent last week. As part of the Friendship Food post, I made a donation (every month I donate to a food-related organization) to TC Food Justice in support of the work they’re doing in Minneapolis. The news has been horrendous but there’s comfort in community, and time after time, you’ve proved that you are a community that cares. I love you.

Hello, I’m leaving

I’m hopping on a plane this evening and going to Tokyo. And yes, I’m wildly excited. Thanks to all of you who DM’ed me with suggestions. Between all of your recs and the 84(!!!) pins that Joshua and Linling put on my Google Map (the maps are becoming a thing with me), I’m thinking we’ll have to stay longer.

As soon as I knew that we’d be going to Tokyo, I got in touch with my friend Rosa Jackson. You’ve heard me talk about Rosa before: Michael and I took cooking classes with her in her beautiful studio in Nice; I’ve happily cooked from her book, Niçoise [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon] and was delighted that she gave me the recipe for her Chocolate-Orange Drizzle Cake for my book; and I read her newsletter as soon as it comes. In other words, I’m a fan. For the past few years, Rosa has been leading groups to Japan — David Lebovitz was on her last trip and wrote about it in his Substack. And while I hope one day to go back to Japan with her, for now she gave me suggestions for guides, food shops and casual restaurants. I’m grateful for them and pinned them on my map, of course.

I hope you’re interested in Tokyo, because I’ll be all about the city and its food when I get back. And if you adore Tokyo and want to read about other people’s adventurers, take a look at Emily’s itinerary and David’s roundups.

Rosa’s Chocolate-Orange Drizzle Cake in ANYTIME CAKES

Persimmons, the long ones and the squat ones, too

I have loved persimmons ever since I was a child, maybe because my mother loved them. When she put them on the kitchen counter, they were sleek skinned, pretty uniformly colored and firm. Even as a kid, I thought they were beautiful. Every day they’d change. It was more like aging than ripening. Dark spots would appear on their skins. They’d wrinkle. They soften. When they were so soft that they looked as though they might fall in on themselves, my mother would declare them ready to eat.

We’d each take one and rinse it — as I’m writing this, I realize I’m making it sound like a ritual or a ceremony, and maybe in some way it was. And then, still standing at the sink, we’d bite into the tip of the fruit and slowly, luxuriously and noisily, we’d eat the inside of the persimmon in a combination of slurps, sucks and chews. It was supremely messy. It was a joy. There is probably another — neater, more elegant — way of savoring a ripe persimmon, but no one ever taught it to me. Oh wait! Of course! We could have eaten the fruit with a spoon. But we didn’t.

The persimmons that my mother and I ate (as with so many foods of my childhood, we were the only ones in the family who liked them) were hachiya persimmons. The persimmons that seem most popular today, and the ones I’m seeing in most recipes, are called Fuyu, although they’re sometimes just labeled kaki (as they are in France). Often described as looking like flattened tomatoes, the fuyu is less fussy than its sib. It is firm and only juicy enough to be delicious. It can be sliced and eaten as a snack, it’s good in salads, gets along well with other fruits and is beautiful: the center of the fruit looks like a daisy.

Time out for hoshigaki

Hoshigaki is the traditional Japanese method of air-drying persimmons. It’s a recipe for the patient, since the process is measured in months not days, and it’s one in which the persimmon must be completely transformed. Take a look at how Nik Sharma started to make hoshigaki. Nik mentions that his instructor shared some of his hoskigaki stuffed with walnuts with this students and I thought, considering the time and care it takes to dry persimmons this way, that was an honor and a treat. By the time Nik shared his hoshigaki with me when we were together at America’s Test Kitchen, I knew what an honor it was and I was touched. Here’s a little more about hoshigaki from an Eater article. And while you’re scooting around looking at pictures of hoshigaki (I mention this because it’s what I did), take a look at Deborah Kwan’s beautiful dried persimmons.

@dkprfood Deborah Kwan on Instagram: "Dried persimmons 2025 🧡"

Eric Kim’s cake: Five years in the making

On my last trip to Costco before I flew to Paris, I couldn’t resist buying a carton of fuyu persimmons, even though we were just two people on our way out of the kitchen. That I came home with fruit at about the same time that Eric Kim’s recipe for Persimmon Cardamom Cake (gift link) appeared in The New York Times was … what? Serendipity? Sychronicity? Kismet? Delicious good fortune.

Just as I did with the Banana Cream Pie, I started to bake.

Since it was my first time baking with persimmons, and since Eric said that the cake has five years of learning tucked into it, I made sure to read his article (gift link) and I hope you will too. It explains why he roasts the persimmons — such a smart move.

Persimmons diced, tossed with sugar and lemon juice, and roasted in an even layer on a baking sheet

And why he folds whipped cream into the batter. Another smart move.

Whipped cream folded into the melted butter, sugar, and eggs, before adding the sifted dry ingredients into the wet

Read the article and you’ll learn a few things. Bake the cake and you’ll be happy.

Share it and you’ll be gleeful. And who couldn’t use some glee?

Our bags are at the door — we didn’t pack much, but we did pack bags inside our bags. I’d say it’s a just-in-case move, but I’m leaving with a shopping list from Joshua and dreams of tea and Kit Kats.

