Every once in a while, you meet someone who knocks you out! Someone who’s got some ineffable quality that makes you realize lickety-split that she’s the real deal. Tanya Bush knocked me out, and she and her week-old book, Will This Make You Happy: Stories & Recipes from a Year of Baking, are the real deal [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon]. You might know Tanya from Cake Zine on Substack or in print(!). Or you might have had her pastries at Little Egg in Brooklyn. Or you might have read her articles in The New York Times — that’s where she first bowled me over. But now we’ve got another path into Tanya’s delightfully personal way of looking at the world and pastry, this new book which she describes as a Narrative Cookbook — such a good sum-up of a work that’s equal parts memoir and cookbook. I know you might be thinking of books by Nora Ephron, Laurie Colwin, Ruth Reichl, Nigel Slater or Diana Henry (oh how I love these writers!), all of which had stories and recipes, but none of which were as fully a cookbook and as fully a memoir as Tanya’s. Like its author, Will This Make You Happy is an original.

The memoir is a coming of age story, a short history of discovery, of longing and love, of cakes and scones and of near misses, real failures and sweet successes. It unfolds over one jam-packed year that is in parts languorous and in others tumultuous. The constant through the spin is Tanya’s baking: each chapter is tied to a cake or a dessert, a cream, a muffin, a cruller or something else that she teaches herself to bake. In each chapter we are rooting for her and what she will pull from the oven.

Last week, I pulled her Orange Olive Oil Poppy Seed Cake from the oven and it was a complete success. You won’t be surprised that I chose this recipe from the 50 tucked into Tanya’s book — it’s my favorite kind of cake, one that looks ordinary, but delivers a surprise. In this case, it’s the lilt of orange and, most remarkably, the texture: The sponge is miraculously light, which isn’t a given when oil is the recipe’s fat. Scroll down for the recipe, a little lesson in separating eggs and a few more olive-oil cakes I’ve known and loved.

Photo courtesy of Tanya Bush

We all love Tanya

In the week since Will This Make You Happy was published, I had the good feeling that no matter where I turned, I’d find Tanya. So many people have been taken with her and her book and so many people have wanted to share their enthusiasm. Count me among the many. Rather than sum up the love fest, here are links to stories I liked — a podcast, too — by writers I admire.

We all love cookbooks

And while we’re talking about love and links, here’s a shout-out to Jenna Helwig and her indispensable newsletter Cookbookery Collective. Remember when she did the truly epic round-up of cookbooks that were coming out last fall? Well, she’s done epic work again, corralling cookbook titles out this spring. Start building your wish list now!

And we all love Paris

Just a few fun things from Paris — all delicious.

Sending wishes for happiness. These are extra-ordinary times with plenty to worry about, so I think it’s extra-important that we search out pockets of happiness, small things to cheer us and the ones around us and moments of kindness. I keep thinking that kindness is the cure to everything that needs fixing. I haven’t been proved right, but I’ve never been proved wrong. Start with cake. Bake one. Share it. It will make you happy.

Love how olive oil transforms a cake recipe? Try these recipes from the archive, too:

