I’m still in CT although my bags for Paris are open and half-packed. Kind of like my brain these days. If my brain were packing cubes — and I kind of wish it were — one cube would be stuffed with family and friends; one would hold the current day-to-day; one would be bursting with future Paris to-dos (and to-eats); and the fourth, which is filling up quickly, would be chockablock with all things Dorie’s Anytime Cakes. Even though the book won’t be in the real world until October 21, there’s lots to do.

One of the book to-do’s is done: My special gift to everyone who preordered Anytime Cakes is ready for you! To get it, you just need to click here, attach your proof of purchase from any U.S. bookseller (a receipt / receipt email will do), fill out the form and press submit. I hope you love it — I loved making it for you. And I loved tucking a sweet surprise into it — let me know when you find it

Some online links are below, but your favorite local bookstore works, too:

Also, let me know if I’m going to see you when I’m on the road with Anytime Cakes. I’m excited about so many book-things, but meeting you and having you meet the remarkable people whom I’ll be in conversation with is top of my list.

Boxed cake, French style

I’m not sure what took me so long, but I finally bought a French cake mix — actually, it was Michael who put it in our shopping cart (we were in Monoprix). And then, it was such fun that I bought another. Both mixes made Fondant au Chocolat, or chocolate cakes meant to be soft and slightly underbaked in the center. Both were easy to make, both looked good and both tasted good. The Nestlé cake was less sweet than the Alsa and I might have liked it more had I not overbaked it — operator error.

The Alsa cake was a tad too sweet for me, but gosh the texture was gorgeous: thin crust on the outside and a little gooey inside. I’m sure that the Nestlé cake would have been like that if I’d done it right.

Both cakes prompted French friends who’d come for dinner to wonder if this is what they were being served in neighborhood cafés and bistros. Insert the pondering emoji. If I were a different kind of person, I’d have maybe baked some raspberries into the cake, maybe glazed it, certainly have topped it with crème fraîche (I served that on the side), might even have shaved over some chocolate, made sure the box was buried in the trash bin and never mentioned that it wasn’t from scratch.

Off-the-wall cookies

While not quite the same as making a cake from a mix, I feel like making cookies from a recipe that was just hanging from a hook on a shop wall shares a similar spirit. The shop was the beautifully designed and arranged Irasshai, the Japanese market, café and restaurant just across the plaza from the Pinault Collection at the Bourse in Paris. The recipe was for Cookies au Miso, Sésame Blanc & Chocolat Noir, in other words, dark-chocolate chip cookies with miso and sesame seeds. There isn’t a single word in that name that I don’t find irresistible. Also, I thought the picture was appealing.

When I made them in Paris, they were not a complete success. The taste was there, but they didn’t bake up the way they should have: they spread and formed several oversize cookies. Instruction #11 on the recipe card says: When you remove them from the oven, use a round cookie cutter to give the cookies a perfect shape, if necessary. In my case, I used the cutter to separate the cookies and then to round their edges. Still, they were thinner than I thought they should be — judging from the photo — and they weren’t, as the card promised, crispy on the edges and softer on the inside.

I didn’t think about the cookies again until I got back to CT and the card slipped out of my testing notebook. For the sake of science, I probably should have remade the cookies just as I’d made them in Paris, but science is my weakest suite and so I decided to tinker with the proportions. I decreased the amount of butter, upped the amount of flour, used slightly less sugar, slightly more baking powder, changed the amount of dough for each cookie, and fiddled with the oven temperature and baking times. In fact, I baked the cookies at two different temperatures for slightly different amounts of time. Hmm, reading this, I realize that I tweaked the recipe a lot more than I’d thought.

Here’s what was interesting: All of the experiments turned out really good cookies. And, in the end, it was hard to tell one batch from the other. They were all deliciously munchable. Also dunkable. And they were all crisper on the outside than the inside (although, after a few summer days, they were kind of wonderfully cakey throughout). Pleasantly chubby, too.

Oh, and I gave the cookies the love-pat treatment, which I learned from Moko at Mokonuts (the first time I did it was when I made her rye and cranberry cookies — there’s a recipe for them in Baking with Dorie) — she told me she learned it from David Lebovitz — and which I used for the fun Paris -> Anywhere Chocolate Chunk Cookies. The technique involves giving each cookie a smart little tap with a spatula partway through the bake.

I think there’s room to play around with these cookies. Room to switch up the chocolate, of course, to add dried fruit or nuts, maybe stir in a bit of spice, to do a little something on the top of the cookies — a speck or two of salt or maybe some coarse raw sugar. Let me know if you make them and let me know if you tinker with them.

Here’s to sweetness! Also to books and cookies and playing around.

OFF-THE-WALL COOKIES