As we say goodbye to Thanksgiving and hello to all the December holidays — I know, I know, how could it already be the end of the year? — I’m trying to make order out of the chaos that is the new cookbooks in my life. Stop me if you’ve heard me say this before: This year’s crop is more exciting than ever. This year’s baking books are veritable masterworks. And this year’s cooking-cookbooks are a fabulously delicious circle-the-globe voyage you can take without pulling out your passports.

Because I was in Paris during the height of Cookbooktober and beyond, the titles piled up and I’m struggling to make sense of them all for you. So here’s what I’ve decided to do: I’m going to divvy them up into a few categories — not perfect, but mostly sensible — and make lists for you here in the newsletter. Click below and you can find each book OR download the master list and, when you do, thank the wonderful Antonella Iannarino for putting it together for us.

I’ve been sending out holiday cookbook ideas for many years now and it’s always the same — nothing about the list is meant to be comprehensive. Call it idiosyncratic. This is a list of books by my friends, books I’ve bought, books others have given me, books I’ve had the honor to preview and write a quote for and books that have just knocked me out with their brilliance. Take a look, maybe put them on your wishlist, think about them for gifts or maybe just grab them for yourselves. I’ve tried to alphabetize the books by author’s last name — a first for me and a step that shows that maybe I’m becoming a bit more organized. These are just a sliver of all the good books that have come and are still coming our way this season. I think it’s time to buy that t-shirt that says: So Many Books, So Little Time.

As always, please jump into the comments and tell all of us what books you’re loving, what books you’re looking forward to and what books you wish I’d put on the lists. Also, if there are books you’d like me to do some recipes from, pipe up on that too.

The BIG Baking Books

Among the tour de force baking books this season are Rose Levy Beranbaum’s CAKE BIBLE (35th Anniversary Edition); Anne Byrn’s BAKING IN THE AMERICAN SOUTH; Katerina “The Loopy Whisk” Cermelj’s THE ELEMENTS OF BAKING (excellent for anyone interested in converting baking recipes to gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free or vegan); Nicola Lamb’s SIFT (a treasure — and her Substack is terrific!); Christopher Kimball’s MILK STREET BAKES; Camilla Wynne’s NATURE’S CANDY (everything about making and baking with candied fruit).

The BIG Bread Books

Any of these terrific books would be right for breadbakers from beginner to pro. Richard Hart’s BREAD (I have the best memories of visiting his bakery in Copenhagen — such a special moment); King Arthur Baking Company’s BIG BOOK OF BREAD; Daniel “Bread Alone” Leader’s A SLOW RISE; Melissa Weller’s VERY GOOD BREAD.

Baking Books of All Kinds

So, so many sweet books from splendid bakers and familiar faces. Dominique Ansel’s LIFE’S SWEETEST MOMENTS (Mary Dodd tested the recipes for this book); Sarah “Broma Bakery” Fennel’s SWEET TOOTH; Sarah Kieffer’s 100 AFTERNOON SWEETS; Elana Pearlman’s WITH LOVE AND BABKA; Christina “Milk Bar” Tosi’s BAKE CLUB (with recipes drawn from the fabulous online bake club that she started during the pandemic).

(So Many) Cooking Books from Here, There and Everywhere

These are the books that I’ll be cooking from to feed friends and family here and in Paris for months to come. America’s Test Kitchen’s WHEN SOUTHERN WOMEN COOK; Anthony Bourdain’s LES HALLES COOKBOOK (20th Anniversary Edition); Bebe Black Carminito’s THE CURATED BOARD; Caroline Chambers’ WHAT TO COOK WHEN YOU DON’T FEEL LIKE COOKING; Kristina Cho’s CHINESE ENOUGH (and don’t forget her Mooncakes & Milk Bread); Carolina Gelen’s PASS THE PLATE; Renee Erickson’s SUNLIGHT AND BREADCRUMBS; Betty Liu’s THE CHINESE WAY (I think you know how much I adore MY SHANGHAI); Kiano Moju’s AFRICALI; Margot Mustich’s WHEN GRANDMAS COOK; Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh’s OTTOLENGHI COMFORT; Carrie Solomon’s BOHÈME COOKING (vegetarian); Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook’s ZAHAV HOME; Nok Suntaranon’s KALAYA’S SOUTHERN THAI KITCHEN; Luisa Weiss’s CLASSIC GERMAN COOKING (and don’t forget her Classic German Baking); Joe Yonan’s MASTERING THE ART OF PLANT-BASED COOKING (vegan and masterful).

Books About Food, Cooks and Life

I really don’t want you to miss JULIA CHILD’S KITCHEN: THE DESIGN, TOOLS, STORIES AND LEGACY OF AN ICONIC SPACE, by Paula Johnson, who was responsible for installing Julia’s kitchen in The Smithsonian. (Julia-adjacent and wonderful is Sarah Franklin’s THE EDITOR, about Judith Jones.) If you’re interested at all in Paris and life there, I think you’ll love this book as much as I did: Simon Kuper’s THE IMPOSSIBLE CITY: PARIS IN THE 21ST CENTURY. And Paris books older and newer by my friends: Jane Bertch’s THE FRENCH INGREDIENT; David Lebovitz’s L’APPART; and Lindsey Tramuta’s THE NEW PARISIENNE.

Cooking the Book

And don’t forget these: books we’ve recently baked and cooked from:

Julia Turshen’s WHAT GOES WITH WHAT

Emily Weinstein and NYT Cooking’s EASY WEEKNIGHT DINNERS

Edd Kimber’s SMALL BATCH COOKIES and Ben Mims’ CRUMBS

Paola Velez’s BODEGA BAKES

From Me to You

And a shameless plug for my own books, which just might make sweet presents for the bakers and cooks on your list:

Whew! It’s a lot. I know it’s a lot, but I wanted you to have the fun of looking at new titles and maybe making some discoveries. Once again, here’s the link to the downloadable list.

