Bonjour! Bonjour!

And so, it’s au’revoir galettes des roi in patisserie windows and bonjour everything Valentine’s Day. I had my last galette on January 30 — merci Jane Bertch — and now all that’s left is to admire the crowns and fèves (the charms hidden in the cakes) I’ve collected. I love this tradition, but I’m ready for chocolate and bursts of red.

I’m also ready for the crop of new cookbooks and book-books that are headed our way and excited that some of them were written by friends. As usual with my book lists, there’s the caveat that the list isn’t a complete rundown of what’s new (take a look at Eat Your Books and the terrific newsletter,

, for deeper dives); that it slants toward what I like; and that as soon as I send it to you, I’ll realize that I’ve forgotten something I’d wanted to tell you about. Let’s think of this as the beginning.

Sweet, sweet, sweet

Of course I’m leading with sweets. Here’s a trio that I love, and I love each of the books for different reasons. I love Molly Yeh’s Sweet Farm because … well, Molly. But also because it is filled with … well, Molly. Among the good recipes for bars and babka, pies and cookies, are stories about Molly’s life on the sugar beet farm, where she and her family live and work. It’s a baking book with classics and surprises – S’Mores Bars are a couple of pages before Miso Toffee Crackers, and then there’s an entire chapter on salads. I’ve got my eye on the one subtitled “Strawberry Pretzel Salad Minus the Jell-O, Plus Some Sumac”. How have I lived this long without pretzel streusel? The book’s a delight from start to (Peanut Butter) Fudge (Pie).

I was given a sneak-peek at Pooja Bavishi’s debut cookbook, Malai: Frozen Desserts Inspired by South Asian Flavors, and I haven’t stopped scrolling through the PDF. The book is gorgeous. It’s inspiring. And it’s a temptation – it almost demands that you stop everything, read it and then make dessert. If you don’t know the spices and ingredients Pooja blends at her Malai scoop shops, you’re in for a revelation; and if they’re familiar to you, I have a feeling you may never have seen them fashioned into desserts in Pooja’s style. Let me know.

Rounding out this threesome is a book by Rebecca Firkser, who writes the Nickel & Dine Substack, on a subject dear to my heart, galettes, those easy-going pleated-edged pastries that can be just about anything you want them to be. Galette!: Sweet and Savory Recipes as Easy as Pie is just the book you need to start your rustic-tart adventure or to push you further along this delicious path. The book comes out in June, just when you’ll want to tuck stone fruits, soft summer vegetables and juicy tomatoes into crusts. Chez me, there’ll be Smoky Cabbage and Chorizo Galette later in the season.

From Paris (and a little beyond)

Paris has the power to inspire. Did it in the past. Does now. I take this clutch of gems as proof.

For starters, there’s The Eater Guide to Paris, written by Lindsey Tramuta (whose newsletter is always good reading), illustrated by Alice Des, with insights from many journalists who cover the city. It’s a great-looking guide that includes the classics and highlights the places, people, traditions and cultures that keep Paris vibrant.

Jessie Kanelos Weiner is one of my favorite Paris artists. An American-in-Paris, a Substacker, a stand-up comedian and a stand-out watercolorist, I’ve loved Jessie’s work since I saw it in an early issue of Cherry Bombe Magazine — it’s lyrical, smart and beautiful. (Take a look at her paintings for Jane Bertch’s The French Ingredient and Amanda Bankert’s Voila, Vegan). That her passion for what she does extends to wanting to help others find joy in painting is a gift to us. Her newest book, Thinking in Watercolor: A Daily Practice to Unlock Your Creativity & Discover Your Inner Artist, is a guide to becoming a storyteller through art. It launches March 4, but if you preorder it, you’ll be able to immediately download a special video lesson — it’s terrific! (If you’re a New Yorker, you can meet Jessie and get a signed copy of her book at Rizzoli bookstore on March 5.)

Illustrations from THINKING IN WATERCOLOR

Elaine Sciolino was the Paris bureau chief for The New York Times. She’s a longtime Paris resident and the author of The Only Street in Paris: Life on the Rue des Martyrs; The Seine: The River That Built Paris and La Seduction: How the French Play the Game of Life. Elaine has a talent for taking big topics and making them great reads and it’s what she does in her newest book: Adventures in the Louvre: How to Fall in Love with the World’s Greatest Museum. Elaine’s created the best companion possible to visiting the museum whether you’ve been going to the Louvre all your life or headed there for the first time. Also, there’s a chapter about food!

The Cook’s Atelier, the beautiful cooking school created by mother and daughter, Marjorie Taylor and Kendall Smith Franchini, is in Beaune, the jewel of Burgundy and one of my favorite towns in France. I loved their first book, The Cook’s Atelier: Recipes, Techniques, and Stories from Our French Cooking School, and I’m mad about their latest, French at Heart: Recipes that Bring France Home. It is beautiful, warm, generous and as dreamy as it is practical.

Next week, I’m going to be sharing a terrific recipe from Parisian Carrie Solomon’s Boheme Cooking: French Vegetarian Recipes. I fell in love with this book before I fell in love with the author — sometimes meeting your heroes is just as good as you’d like it to be. Carrie will be in New York City on February 20, at 6 pm, at Rizzoli Bookstore, in conversation with Sara Lieberman. I wish I could be there — lucky you if you can be.

Home or away

Fashion designer, Peter Som, is one of those people who is just so good at so many things — including life. Just look at his newsletter. The story of our being together in my tiny NYC kitchen. And his coming-out-soon book, Family Style: Elegant Everyday Recipes Inspired by Home and Heritage. His dishes are stylish and sophisticated, full of flavor and verve, but they’re within easy reach of every cook. It’s a knack to be able to do this and Peter’s got it.

Also on the horizon is Casey Elsass’s smart, What Can I Bring?: Recipes to Help You Live Your Guest Life, a book that’s chockablock with recipes that make fabulous bring-alongs for any occasion just about anywhere.

From their hearts

Do you subscribe to Felicity Spector’s newsletter, Flour Power? I have from the start, and I am happy that I can support it and Bake for Ukraine, an organization that I first learned about from Felicity. Felicity, a producer at Channel 4 TV in England, has a profound interest in Ukraine, a country she was visited many times during the ongoing war with Russia, traveling under difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions, often bringing with her supplies for reporters and bakers. An avid home baker, Felicity understands what bread means to people, how it sustains them in every way. In Bread and War: A Ukranian Story of Food, Bravery and Hope, Felicity tells us about the people she’s met and the work they’ve done to bring food to their torn communities, to rebuild and to nourish. It is an extraordinary story told by an extraordinary person.

And from Bonny Reichert, another story of war with food and family at its core, How to Share an Egg: A True Story of Hunger, Love, and Plenty. It’s through food that Reichert comes to face and understand her heritage, the near unimaginable suffering her father endured during the Holocaust and the light she searches for. She is a beautiful writer with a deeply moving story to tell.

Leave ’em laughing

Adam “The Amateur Gourmet” Roberts is a terrific writer who loves food, knows his way around the kitchen and can grab — and hold — your attention on just about any subject. Refer back to his being a great writer. Also, he’s naturally funny. He’s written three cookbooks, The Amateur Gourmet, Secrets of the Best Chefs, and the hilarious Give My Swiss Chards to Broadways. And now — well, soon — there’s Food Person: A Novel. It’s a comedy. It’s a New York story. It’s a food-world story. It’s about cooks and cookbooks and celebrities. It’s about good friendships and messy relationships - messy kitchens too. I got an advance copy and I’ve only just dipped into it - just enough to stay up too late reading it. With all that’s going on around us, a little romance, some smiles, a bunch of laughs and a lot of good food seems like a perfect recipe.

Sending enough hugs from here that you can take some for yourself and pass the rest around.

