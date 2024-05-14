Hello! Hello!

If I were more organized, I’d formalize my cookbook round-ups and do them, say, every season. But it’s only when the new books are piled high or threatening to claim the last empty inch of my desk that I think, better settle down, look them over and tell you about them. And now’s the moment — here’s what I’ve got. But before I give you my usual caveat about how these books came to me and are coming to you, I want to tell you about a website, two excellent newsletters and a splendid podcast, each completely, totally and expertly dedicated to cookbooks. The website is Eat Your Books.com, the newsletters are

and

, and the podcast is aptly named,

. I’m devoted to these and I think you will be, too.

Ok, here’s the caveat: This is not a comprehensive round-up. It’s a mishmash of books I love and books that I might love once I get to know them better; of books I’ve bought and books that were given to me; of books by friends, books by heroes and books by strangers. Some have been published, some are on the verge of being published and some we’ll just have to wait for, but the wait-for books can be preordered — a nice thing to do for authors and a fun thing to do for ourselves: Order them far enough in advance and when they land on your doorstep (or when the library calls to say they’ve come in), you may have forgotten they were coming. Surprise!

xoxoDorie is now reader-supported, offering a mix of free and paid subscriptions with lots of food and travel posts, bunches of recipes and stories that make them come alive. Upgrade by May 28 if you haven’t already and you’ll be among the first to sample a work-in-progress recipe from my new book, KITCHEN CAKES.

Give a gift subscription

The French Collection

April brought us five books about France. There’s something for francophiles of every stripe here:

’s book is a novel (

’s is a memoir about moving to France and creating her beloved cooking school,

(

);

’s is also a memoir, one that sweeps across continents and his own life (

);

’s is a cookbook about the South of France (

); and

’s is a cookbook about Nice, the place she’s called home for 20 years (

).

Click here to get the recipe for Rosa Jackson’s simple Pan Bagnat from the new book

Shop the list at Bookshop.org

Books to Cook From Every Day

Of course these are my favorite kinds of books, the ones we can turn to over and over, on weekends and on Wednesdays. You’ll probably know the names of all the authors, and you might have other books by them or you might have cooked some of their recipes from your favorite food websites — I have: They’re authors we trust. There’s Italian Snacking from Anna Francese Gass — there are sweet and savory snacks and many that I’d happily call supper. You also get recipes both sweet and savory in Hot Sheet by Olga Massov, whom I love seeing in the Washington Post, and Sanaë Lemoine, the author of the novel, The Margot Affair (a must-read) and the coauthor of another book I like so much, Make it Japanese.

’s newest book is called

, which sounds like a mantra I could adopt. I could also adopt her idea of “Coffee Table Dinners.” Rounding out this group is

, the first cookbook from

, whose recipes I love on

.

And then there’s Priya Krishna’s whimsical and wonderful new book, that’s an everydayer if you’ve got — or are — a kid or if you cook with kids or if, like me, you adore Priya: Priya’s Kitchen Adventures: A Cookbook for Kids.

Shop the list at Bookshop.org

Bread, All Bread, Only Bread

You might have to build a new shelf in your kitchen if you buy Modernist Bread at Home, but if you’re a bread baker, you’ll do it happily. This boxed set from the team at Modernist Cuisine is gorgeous — all of their books are — and, like all of their books, deeply researched and exhaustively tested. But unlike the five-volume set they previously published, this book is meant for the home baker.

Food From a Hero

I consider

, the founder of

, a hero. Since 2010, when disaster has hit anywhere in the world, Andrés and his teams have been there to help feed the people most desperately in need. If I were on the Nobel Prize Committee, Andrés would get my vote for the Peace Prize — and I hope that one day he will. Just a week before seven members of World Central Kitchen were killed in Gaza (I can’t even write these words without trembling), Andrés was in New York City to celebrate the launch of his newest cookbook,

. (Thank you

— the adorable man with me in the picture — for inviting me to the party.) Like his Zaytinya restaurants, the book celebrates foods from Greece, Turkey and Lebanon. Unlike so many restaurant books, the recipes from Zaytinya are very doable for us home cooks.

A Singular Book About a Singular Woman

In the world of publishing, especially cookbook publishing, Judith Jones was a legend among legends. She could have earned and kept that status if all she did was save The Diary of Anne Frank from rejection by Doubleday and publish the previously rejected Mastering the Art of French Cooking by a completely unknown author, Julia Child. But Jones went on to become the forever editor of, among others, Anne Tyler and John Updike, as well as the editor responsible for introducing us to Madhur Jaffrey (whose first book was An Invitation to Indian Cooking), Marcella Hazan (her Classic Italian Cooking is still considered a bible thirty-two years later), Joan Nathan (whose memoir, My Life in Recipes, was just published) and Lidia Bastianich. Now Jones’s story has been beautifully told by Sara B. Franklin in a book called The Editor. It is such a good book! It’s also a good companion to Jones’s own memoir, The Tenth Muse, which I went to back to read again as soon as I finished The Editor.

Another Way to Look at Sweets

I was so happy to meet Tanya Bush at Cherry Bombe’s Jubilee last month — thank you for the introduction, Sanaë Lemoine. Along with Aliza Abarbanel, she’s created Cake Zine, a ‘zine that uses sweets to look at the world. It’s beautiful in every way, the kind of publication that feels good in your hand, that you want to riffle through the instant you pick it up, and one that beckons you to while away a few hours in your favorite reading corner – the first story I read in this issue was by Felicity Spector, who is now in Ukraine writing about bakers who are making bread as the war rages on (I love her newsletter,

). Both the illustrations and the articles in Cake Zine are splendid:

’s story, “

,” was nominated by the James Beard Foundation for the MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award and, even though it is decidedly not a cookbook, there are always recipes. And t-shirts to go with each issue! And events and

the newsletter. The cake ‘zine world is fascinating.

Two Books that Share Nothing in Common …

… except some interesting cocktails!

William Stark Dissen’s book, Thoughtful Cooking: Recipes Rooted in the New South, will help you cook more sustainably, but it will also help you make food that pulls you to the table — I find the dishes irresistibly appealing and, if I drank cocktails, I’d want the pickled ramp dirty martini. His is decidedly not a cocktail book, but I love that the drinks use regional ingredients in ways that I find interesting.

On the other hand, The Cocktail Parlor is all about drinks – and women. The reading title is: how women brought the cocktail home. Nicola Nice, the founder of the Pomp & Whimsy gin company, writes here about the history of women and the cocktail culture and yes, there are recipes for cocktails — 40 of them.

A Few Books to Wait For

Be on the lookout for Zoë Bakes Cookies from my friend

(I loved her

) and another terrific book from

, aka The Boy Who Bakes, this one

— Edd is the master of small-batch baking. There’ll be an American baking book with a definite Italian accent,

by

and the debut cookbook,

, from

, whom we know best as

. Two exceptional masterworks on baking are coming our way from England,

’s

and

’s

. And I’m so looking forward to

’s

— her first book,

is remarkable in every way. Finally, well finally for now, there’s

by Bebe Black Carminito, who many of us know and love as

— just look at that cover!

Shop the list at Bookshop.org

My Shanghai

Share

🍽️ You can find more recipes in my latest book BAKING WITH DORIE.

👋 Say hello and share what you're making on Facebook and Instagram.