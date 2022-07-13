Want to Play Around with our group? Join here — xoxoDorie

Bonjour! Bonjour!

I’m in Paris, thinking about Paris. Paris present. Paris to be. And Paris of the past. My past Paris.

It happens whenever I’m here. At some point, my mind wanders back to when Michael and I first came to the city early in our marriage. It was so many years ago that we were carrying – and diligently using – the guidebook, “Paris on $5 a Day.” When we emptied our house for renovation a couple of years ago, we found stacks of my notebooks in every room. There, in one small book, was my accounting for each day of that trip. If only I’d written down what we’d spent 2 francs on, or what was the big-ticket item that broke our day’s budget. Alas, all I did was write down the numbers and tally them.