A few weeks ago, Michael and I did something we hadn’t done in a long time: We took a road trip. We drove from our house on Connecticut’s Shoreline to Portland, Maine and back, with stops in Boston and Providence, RI. The timing was terrible in terms of gas prices. And it wasn’t great in terms of weather – on our first day out we got so wet that we had to duck into a store to buy new clothes and replace the umbrella that I put down for an instant and then never saw again. But it was fun. And it was delicious. Very delicious.