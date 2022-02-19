Bonjour! Bonjour!

I won’t wax poetic over my love of brownies – I’ve done that already. But give me a moment to sing the praises of blondies. Actually, a moment to praise these particular blondies – my favorites.

Blondies are not pale brownies, they’re a singular category of deliciousnes. Because they’re made with brown sugar, they’re a little chewy and their flavor tilts caramel-butterscotch. I’ve veered a bit away from tradition and added a tad more granulated sugar than is usual, but I love the balance it gives these. I’ve also gone a little wild with add-ins. These have chopped chocolate, shredded coconut and toasted nuts stirred into them.

Of course, I’ve got preferences, and of course, you must too, so here’s what I like and here’s “permission” to do what you like.