Bonjour! Bonjour!

I got here! Got to Paris. A little more tired than usual — book tour, holidays and goodbyes’ll do that to a girl — but just as happy as always. After so many years — Michael and I have to figure it out: I think we’re here 28 years, he thinks it’s 29, and when February rolls in, he might be right — the city still sends my heart into a flutter. Yes, it’s gray and cold and the sun doesn’t come up until almost 9, it doesn’t stay up all that long and there are a bunch of rainy days, but it’s perfect weather for red wine, coffee and cafés, getting together with friends and reading. I’m determined to read more this year. So far, I’ve read Lily King’s Heart the Lover and Minnie Driver’s Managing Expectations, and I’m excited to start Frederik Backman’s My Friends, which I bought a while ago and haven’t opened yet.

As usual, as soon as we got here, we went to the Saint Germain covered market and bought cheese from the wonderful Twiggy of Fromagerie Sanders. And I made a quick stop at Pierre Hermé’s for a mini galette des rois, palm-size but big enough for two or three. Later, I’ll go back for the Rose des Sables macarons. These are a combination of milk chocolate, rose and candied almonds, not at all like what I know as rose des sables or Desert Roses, which are delicious hodge-podgy mounds of chocolate-coated corn flakes. Yep, they’re like American haystacks.

Night bakers

A few weeks ago, I got a text from the remarkable Antonella, she without whom I’d never get this newsletter out to you in good shape and on time, saying that she was going to start baking Nibble-Away Gingerbread Cake. It was 10 p.m. Antonella’s a night baker and her message reminded me of the times when I, too, would start baking when other people were tucking in for the night. I was young, recently married, a college student with a light course load and plenty of time to spend in the kitchen teaching myself to make good food. I had two cookbooks and while I was supposed to be reading Max Weber, I read them. I’d cook in the afternoon — dinner for us and often for friends — and bake at night. We didn’t have a TV — it would be years until we bought one — but we had a great sound system and lots of records, so Michael would DJ and read and I’d bake. The kitchen was a former closet, small and awkward, but I could mix things up on the dining table. I’d bake, we’d nibble — real midnight snacks — I’d save some for dinner the next day, pack some for Michael to take to work and bring a piece to school.

I switched to daylight baking after Joshua was born — by the time he’d go to bed, I was pretty ready to call it quits too. I wouldn’t say I miss it but, thinking back, I remember the quiet of it and the pleasure of falling asleep to the smell of warm cake.

I thought about this last week when, on the day I was supposed to be packing my bags for Paris, I decided I had to — as in really must — bake a banana cream pie. It wasn’t night-baking, it was spur-of-the-very-last-moment baking. It might even have been procrasti-baking. And thrift — we’d bought more bananas than we could eat before we’d have to close up the kitchen.

Gemma, Linling and I make Franco-American Banana Bread from ANYTIME CAKES

I was tempted to make the Franco-American Banana Bread from Anytime Cakes [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon // More]. Linling’s been making a few of them a week — often baking them at night — and packing them up as gifts, and the two of us made one with Gemma during a holiday sleepover. But when you want pie, cake won’t do. Also, as I’ve mentioned, I’m determined to use my cookbooks more, and so I made the recipe that’s in Jake Cohen’s Dinner Party Animal [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon]. It’s got a Biscoff cookie crumb crust, alternating layers of sliced bananas and homemade vanilla pudding and gobs of whipped cream. It’s a good one!

I made a rookie mistake

I’m blaming it on the last-minuteness of my endeavor that I didn’t search Jake’s book carefully enough to find the part where he tells you that when he says “pie dish” he means a standard 9-incher, which I have in multiples (of course). In fact, that’s the pan I reached for first, but when I piled the crumbs into it, I thought it was too small and so I switched to a deep-dish pan. In the end I made a terrific pie, but not the one that Jake had intended me to make: mine had a layer of whipped cream that was about as thick as the layer of silky pudding; his had a layer of whipped cream as high as Mount Everest. Same pie, different sensation. Next time, I’ll go for cream-pie-in-the-face abundance.

And a discovery

Jake says to press the crumbs into the crust with your hands or a measuring cup. I usually use my fingers and then compress the crumbs along the base of the pan with the bottom of a glass. Easy. But this time, Michael walked into the kitchen while I was working on the crust and casually handed me the tamper he uses to make espresso in the morning. Easy got easier and I had the most even crust I’ve ever made. However, unless you’re in the crumb-pie making business, I wouldn’t suggest investing in a tamper, but if you’ve got one, grab it.

No leftovers

The TSA has a lot of travel regulations and while I don’t think there’s a specific ban on cream pies, common sense counsels against it. And so, while I’m always happy to see my friend Priscilla Martel (have you tried her excellent Rough Puff Pastry?), I was delighted that she came for a last-minute hug in time to whisk away what remained of the pie. And she sent the best thank-you: A good picture of the pie!

Photo: Priscilla Martel

I’ll be writing to you from Paris for a while, so if there’s anything you’d like me to look at for you, anything you’re curious about, let me know. If I can do it, I will. Also, Michael and I are headed to Tokyo! If you have places you love — please let me know. And, just like when I’m in Paris, if there are places you’re curious about, tell me — I’ll try to go. In the meantime, pie, pie, pie.

BANANA CREAM PIE WITH BISCOFF CRUST