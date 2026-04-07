Hello! Hello!

I hope you all had a lovely weekend, that Passover was sweet and that your Easter baskets were filled with good things. I finally got to be with my whole family — Linling and the girls were visiting their family in Shanghai when we returned from Paris (such bad timing) — and so I count the weekend as perfect. Bonus: It was Joshua’s birthday and it didn’t snow the way it did on the day he was born.

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Matzo with Julia

Thirty-ish years ago, Julia Child and I nibbled our way through a stack of matzo in her Cambridge kitchen. It was the first time I had home-baked matzo, and it might have been the first time Julia had matzo of any kind. She had hers with her favorite aperitif, a reverse martini (vermouth with a whisper of gin), and I had white wine. We both slathered the matzo with chopped liver. When Michael showed up, he started to laugh, “I can’t believe I’m having chopped liver on a Friday night with Julia,” he said. “It’s almost like my childhood … but not really.” Certainly, no one baked matzo chez Michael, but the delightful absurdity of enjoying traditional Jewish foods on Sabbath eve with Julia Child wasn’t lost on us.

It was the summer that we were filming Baking with Julia for PBS and our baker that day had been Lauren Groveman. She’d made a terrific challah and a rye bread, bagels and bialys, matzo and a trio of spreadables, including the chopped chicken liver with caramelized onions to go with it. The days on set were long and jam-packed, and it was always a special moment when the house quieted down and Julia and I could sit in the kitchen and have a drink together. Our own little golden hour. And while the snack of choice was usually Pepperidge Farm Goldfish (Julia bought them in XXL boxes), the matzo was the most memorable, especially for Michael, who’d drive up from NYC every Friday to spend the weekend with me. Of course we don’t have pictures and of course I wish we did. (Although maybe it’s just as well — I didn’t get a haircut for the two months I worked in Cambridge and I didn’t sport a smidge of makeup until Julia insisted I learn to wear lipstick.)

The bread of affliction

The story of matzo begins in struggle. When the Jewish people fled Egypt and the oppression of the Pharaoh, there wasn’t time to bake the dough they had made. And so we’re told that they packed it on their backs and that, baked by the sun, the unleavened dough became the flatbread we know as matzo and a vital part of Passover, the seven-day period that marks that flight out of Egypt. The story of the exodus is told every Passover during the traditional meal, the Seder, where the ritual includes sharing three matzos.

There are strict rules for how the matzos that are kosher for Passover must be made. Of course there can be no leavening. Leavened foods are forbidden during Passover — nothing is allowed to rise — and so matzos must be made and baked in under 18 minutes, the time at which rising might begin. Clearly, the flatbreads I made are not kosher for Passover, but they are delicious all through the year.

A reminder of more breakables from the archive

A cracker for delight

I went into the kitchen intending to make brownies (I promised I’d write about back-of-the-box brownies, and I will) and walked out with matzo, or at least a stack of matzo-ish flatbreads that I’m loving. My crackers — big, break-apart-able, sharable and in all these respects like a call-back to last week’s jumbo cookie — are a study in individuality. No two are the same size or shape or thickness. No two are browned, bubbled or puffed the same way. Not one of them is a model of perfection. The thinnest ones are most matzo-like; the thicker ones make me think of Firehook Sea Salt Crackers, which I love. All of them are beyond good with salted butter. I haven’t tried them with chopped liver.

When you don’t have salted butter or chopped liver, prosciutto and homemade matzo will do just fine

Two tips

Exodus matzo was probably just flour and water and maybe salt. The ingredients would have been mixed together by hand — still the way it’s often done at home —divided and rolled out. The byword for rolling out the dough is thin! You want to get the dough as thin as you possibly can — I was hoping to see the veins in my stone work surface through the dough (I came close). I’ve read that bakers use their pasta machines to get the dough super thin and I almost went to search for mine. Instead, I swapped my all-time favorite French rolling pin — a nylon cylinder sans handles — for a heavy old-fashioned wood pin with ball-bearings and handles. A pin with heft is always good for bread; handles are the bonus.

The tools: the left one is best

The challenge: think thin

The single step that would have brought my matzos closest to the real thing would have been better, deeper docking — docking is when you prick holes in dough, the way you do with pie crusts and puff pastry; it’s what helps dough to bake evenly. I pricked the dough all over with a fork and I love the humps and bumps I got on the dough, but they’re too, too much for matzo. I should have been more persistent with my pricking. If you want flatter, more matzo-ish matzo, prick and then prick some more: You want to hear the sound of the fork’s tines against the counter. It was only after I’d made two batches of crackers that Michael reminded me that we had *real* dockers in the basement. Don’t ask why a girl needs as many of these things as I have. And where is the one that had steel nails on the roller? I remember buying the beige plastic docker when I was making pâte feuilleté on the regular, but the others? And so many? Hmmm.

The tools

The execution

Sweet and savory crackers from the archive

A bag full of memories

I made the matzo in Connecticut, but meant it for New York City, so I had to pack it. As long as it’s dry, matzo will keep for at least a week at room temperature. Just pack it in a box. If you have a box big enough for them. I didn’t. But I had a big brown-paper shopping bag, and so I slipped them into it.

As I picked up the bag, I was instantly taken back to my early childhood, when my grandmother would come to our house carrying bags full of food she’d cooked for us. She never brought matzo, but that didn’t stop me from imagining her at my door. Or from giggling at the thought that over the weekend, I’d be bringing a shopping bag with food to my family. Some grandmother things don’t change.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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MATZO-ISH CRACKERS / NOT FOR PASSOVER