Maple-Syrup Butter Tartlets: A recipe
Why didn’t you tell me?
Hello! Hello!
Earlier this week, I wrote about my friend, the beloved novelist Louise Penny, whose latest Chief Inspector Armand Gamache book, THE MADNESS OF CROWDS, comes out next Tuesday. I wrote about having made lemon meringue cookies for Gamache when her last book, ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE, was published. And I set myself the task of celebrating her new book with Butter Tarts, a true Canadian specialty, and one many of her readers suggested I bake, since there are always butter tarts in Louise’s books, usually being eaten by Gamache’s second-in-command, Jean-Guy.
It wasn’t until after I announced that I was about to bake my first Butter Tarts that the warnings starting coming in.
Are you going to make the filling runny?
Or firm?
Oh no! I didn’t know that gooey vs set could rile even the nicest Canadians.
Raisins?
No raisins?
I knew there were raisin-haters in the world – I’d come up against them before – but I didn’t know that the honor of a nation depended on shriveled grapes.
Pecans?
Don’…
