Hello! Hello!

A week or so ago, I was in a workshop where I was asked what my job was, what was the point of the work I do, the aim, the goal, the hope, the mission? I fumferred for a bit and then it all came to me in a rush.

My mission – the work I most want to succeed at – is to get you into the kitchen. I want everyone to experience the pleasure that I feel when I’m making something with my hands, transforming ingredients into something I can share. And really, that’s what cooking and baking are – transformations. Oh, and a bit of magic, too. I love that I can feed my family and friends and make them feel comfortable and cared for. Even though I’ve been doing this for decades, I’m still delighted each time I look around the table and see the people I love happy to be together and to be enjoying food that I’ve made. It’s primal. And it’s great!

An important part of my mission is encouragement: I want you to trust yourself and keep going, even when things don't work out. As my recipe te…