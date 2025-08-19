Preorder Dorie’s Anytime Cakes before the book arrives on October 21 and receive a special digital storybook. Preorder links are here, but you can choose your preferred retailer. Make plans to join me on the book tour here.

Hello! Hello!

The two things my mother made sure she never ran out of were cigarettes and books. She smoked too much and could never read enough. She bought books, took them out of the library and had subscriptions to magazines and the Book-of-the-Month Club. If it had words in a language she knew, she read it. Most of the time in a club chair and usually into the night.

No matter where we lived, and we lived in many places, my mother had her club chair, a boxy upholstered chair with a straight padded back and wide padded arms. She was thin, the chair was ample and even though there was an ottoman, she’d curl up in it with her legs under her. There was a tall reading lamp behind the chair — it cast light over her left shoulder and made a halo over part of her blonde head — and a standing ashtray to the right. It seemed like no matter what time I might wake up during the night, if I walked down the stairs, I’d find my mother in a cone of light, book (and cigarette) in hand. It was a comfort to know that she was there.

It wasn’t until I was in sixth grade that I discovered that the chair held a secret: enough candy to keep Willy Wonka in business for weeks. My mother squirreled away a generous stash of candy under the thick cushion. Once I knew about it, I checked it often. There was always a mix of what my mom called “junk” candy. Her choice in candy was almost as wide-ranging as her picks in books — I say “almost” because while she’d read anything, she drew the candy-line at chewing gum, so unladylike. There might be sourballs wrapped in cellophane, nougat, taffy and nuts (she loved pistachios), but there was always licorice, always black. (I talked about this and so many other things with the fabulous

.)

There were licorice sticks and ropes — thick ones and the skinny ones that were coiled up in large apothecary jars labeled “shoestrings.” There were “all-sorts,” which were candies with some licorice in them, and there were my favorites: Switzer’s Chewy Licorice Bites, narrow tubes of licorice that formed a nugget about an inch long. Imagine if bucatelli were licorice and fused together to make candy the size of small penne. I’d nibble the bites strip by strip — it made it last longer. What was rarely under the cushion were Nibs, small cylinders of soft licorice, and Good & Plenty — we ate those when we went to the movies and tried not to disturb people when we shook the pink and white candies out of the box.

Licorice: The internationals

It’s been years since “real” licorice, as opposed to candies that are licorice-flavored, have found their way into American supermarkets. I’m thinking of Panda licorice from Finland and Darrell Lea soft chewing licorice from Australia. I’d say you have to be a real licorice lover to enjoy and a real devotee to make a habit of the licorices of Holland, Denmark and Sweden, some of which are salty (I love those). Countries that love licorice love it dozens, if not hundreds, of ways. When I walked into a licorice store in Stockholm, saw how big it was, saw that it sold nothing but licorice, and was asked what I wanted, I was overwhelmed. Michael sat in a corner reading (there’s nothing about licorice that he likes) and I spent an hour tasting. Our baggage was no longer carry-on-able when we got to the airport.

Lakritsroten in Stockholm

My mother was never fond of the real-real stuff — I’d come back from traveling with samples for her, she’d taste one of each and hand the bags back to me. But the licorice ropes and wheels that the Parisian street vendors stock (I sometimes buy them from the kiosk across from our apartment) and just about everything that Haribo sells was exactly what my mom liked — sweet and chewy and best eaten in small bites, which had the added benefit of making the fun last longer.

You'll find plenty of licorice at La Confiserie de l'Odéon in Paris, and an ad for Ricard pastis just outside

Licorice in France: The drinkable – the cookable, too

I don’t drink Pastis, the anise-seed oil liqueur from Marseille, but I will in my next life, the one in which I’m tall, willowy, comfortable in a floppy straw hat and not light-headed after two sips of anything stronger than wine. In that life, I will sit at outdoor cafés, often in the South of France, and while away the day watching the pastis turn color as I pour water into the glass, which is what you’re supposed to do — over and over. I’m not going to go into the history, traditions, customs and rituals of Pastis and the French family of anise-liqueurs, because

has done it so well and so charmingly in his book,

Here’s a recipe for one serving of Lillet Reviver from Drinking French that I think of as licorice-for-beginners and want to call it “Whisper of Pastis.”

1 ounce (30ml) gin 1 ounce (30ml) Grand Marnier - OR - Cointreau - OR - triple sec 1 ounce (30ml) Lillet blanc

1 ounce (30ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice

About 1/2 teaspoon pastis

Lemon or orange twist, for garnish Add the gin, Grand Marnier, Lillet, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake until well chilled. Swirl the pastis around in a chilled footed coupe glass and pour out the excess.Strain the drink into the glass. Garnish with the citrus twist.

Thank you, David, for sharing it, and also thank you David for telling me about the French vinegar maker, Cyrille Codina. Yes, I bought the licorice balsamic vinegar and guess what? It’s great drizzled over strawberries and vanilla ice cream. And a splash over the Strawberry Melba is a nice touch.

And if you’re curious about another way to get a taste of Pastis without drinking it, my friend, the cookbook author Jennifer McLagan (I love all her books, but especially Bitter [Bookshop / B&N / Amazon]), sent me a recipe for cherries in a Pastis syrup (scroll down), it comes from Provençal by Alex Jackson [Bookshop / Amazon].

Once I made the cherries, I spooned some with the luscious (to me) syrup over ice cream and handed a bowl of it to Michael. After all of our years together, I should know better than to try to make him eat mystery food, especially when I know that one of the mystery ingredients is something he truly doesn’t like. But it looked so pretty and I thought it was good and so I marched into the living room, spoon in hand, smile in place and … he liked it! Polished off the bowl. Said it was great! It’s nice to know that more than 50 years later, we can still surprise each other.

And if you like the idea of licorice in desserts, take a look at GBBO winner, Christiaan de Vries cake for the London stop of the Cake Picnic Tour.

christiaan.de.vries A post shared by @christiaan.de.vries

And here are two more licorice-and-cherry ideas for you:

The fabulous Rose Wilde has a great recipe in her

Substack for a

with a black-sesame and licorice buttercream.

And keeping the vibe going, I topped a little pot of licorice ice cream from Picard with some of my Pastis cherries (see above). Happiness for those who love this kind of thing.

Maybe you love licorice. Maybe you loathe it. It’s that kind of flavor. If you’re a loather, then having it with cherries might be a good way to ease into a new licorice mindset (it worked for Michael!). If you’re a lover, go crazy and have it all. And if you’re like my mother, just buy up a bunch of licorice candies, tuck them away, wait for everyone to go to bed, then curl up in your favorite chair, grab a good book and read and nibble through the night.

PASTIS-POACHED CHERRIES

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The pastis: You can use pastis, Ricard, Pernod or another licorice/anise liquor that you like.

The sugar: Jackson calls for caster, or superfine, sugar. I didn’t have that so I used standard granulated sugar. If you’re using granulated, you might use a bit less — or not. I didn’t.

The thyme: I made this when I was in Paris, where I have a large thyme plant growing (well, struggling to grow) on my kitchen balcony. If I didn’t — and if I didn’t have thyme at home — I’d make the dish without the herb.

The cherries: I love that the author specifies “finest French dark red cherries,” but obviously that’s impractical for the majority of us. I’d suggest that you choose the most delicious sweet cherries you can find where you live.

Pitting the cherries: I emptied two of my (messy) kitchen drawers convinced that I had a cherry pitter. Actually, sure that I had two of them, one metal and one white plastic, only to realize — too late — that the pitters I was searching for live in Connecticut. And so, I cut the cherries in half and removed the pits.

The poaching: If the cherries are poached to a texture you like before the liquid becomes syrupy, use a slotted spoon to transfer the cherries to a bowl, then continue to cook the syrup.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup (120 ml) pastis (see above)

1/2 cup (120 ml) water

1/4 cup (50 grams) caster (superfine) sugar (see above)

1 thyme sprig (see above)

14 ounces (400 grams) finest French dark red cherries, stalk removed and pitted (see above)

Ice cream, plain cake, panna cotta, mousse or rice pudding, for serving

DIRECTIONS

To poach the cherries, bring the pastis, water and sugar to a boil with the sprig of thyme. Add the cherries. Cook at a low simmer for about 10-15 minutes, until the cherries have softened slightly and the poaching liquor has turned a deep red. Remove from the heat and allow the cherries to cool in the liquid. [Note from me: If your cherries soften before your syrup thickens a bit, remove the cherries with a slotted spoon, keep cooking the syrup, then reunite the cherries and syrup (see above).]

Refrigerate until cool.

To serve: Spoon over something as delicious as the cherries and syrup.

STORING: Covered and refrigerated, the cherries will keep for about 4 days.