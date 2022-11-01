Apple pie from Baking with Dorie . Photo: Mark Weinberg

Bonjour! Bonjour!

Yes, I’m in Paris, but I’m thinking of all-American pies and all-butter pie crusts. How could I not when it’s November. And apple season. And when Thanksgiving, which could be called PieGiving, is just around the proverbial corner. (Please tell me that you saw the correction to the recipe for MY FAVORITE PUMPKIN PIE – now that would be good for Thanksgiving!)

And so this month’s BAKE AND TELL group project is pie! If you scroll down, you’ll find my recipe for All-Butter Pie Dough. Or at least the crust — the filling is the play-aroundable part and it’s all yours.