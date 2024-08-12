Hello! Hello!

I hope you had a wonderful weekend! I spent the weekend with my family, watching the professionals compete for gold in the Olympics and my adorable granddaughters compete for a chance to mix the batter for breakfast pancakes. No pictures — the three of us were the only ones up and I haven’t mastered corralling enthusiastic bakers and capturing their antics at the same time.

But today’s the day we can start enjoying each other’s pictures! I’ve opened a chat —here’s the link — so that we can show what we made for a tea party, an apéro-dinatoire or an Apero’lympics.

Please post away! I can’t wait to see — and hear — what you’ve been up to.

On your mark, get set, POST!

