Bonjour! Bonjour!

I remember being tickled when I learned that the French had adopted the word cookie. And I remember being surprised when I learned that le cookie - it sounds so sophisticated, doesn't it - refers to only one type of cookie: The chocolate chipper, explaining why none of my French friends understood how there could be whole books devoted to cookies.

Le cookie has been around for a while, but it's only recently that Paris pastry chefs have given them star turns, and what they've done is really exciting. To put it in my best franglais, Le cookie has been relooké! Actually, it's been turned upside down.

LE SPIN ON LE COOKIE

From super-chef Cedric Grolet to the corner pâtissier, French bakers have been playing an original riff on our classic chocolate chip cookie and it's great. The cookie part is definitely a member of the extended Toll House clan, except – and here’s the best part – the chips that give the cookie its name are on top! So are the nuts. And the occasional bit o…