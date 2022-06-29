Bonjour! Bonjour!

Well, it’s a wrap! The first month of the Playing Around // xoxo Dorie club is in the books and it was a choux-in. A spectacular one. There were triumphs. There were less-than-triumphs – I had a couple of those. There was a lot of deliciousness. And there were so many wonderful moments. I loved when Sally M. baked a batch of cream puffs and said: “Made me feel like a genius!” Kind of similar to Carol S.’s happiness when she wrote: “I’m so excited, I can’t believe they turned out!” Or when Stephanie S. did some troubleshooting on her first batch (the one she ended up scrapping), had a glorious next batch and said: “It felt like such an accomplishment to be able to identify the issue.” Now that’s a great feeling.