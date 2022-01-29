Bonjour! Bonjour!

File today’s edition under: There’s always something more to learn.

I know it’s a truism, but when it comes to food, to cooking, to baking, to ingredients and techniques, I feel like it’s a daily truth. Sometimes it’s a new recipe that sets my imagination spinning – I can’t wait to tell you about this bouillon that I’m making again over the weekend. And sometimes it’s something very simple, something I thought I knew how to do or had been doing forever, that makes me shake my head in wonder. Same for you?

Watching Apollonia Poilâne slice bread was an earth-shaker chez us.

Apollonia changed everything about the way my husband, Michael, the sourdough-bread baker in the family, slices his loaves. And she mesmerized me.