I know, I know, you hardly need a recipe for whipped cream, but I wanted to have this in our archives, so that I could jot down a few little tips. And also to say that even though whipped cream seems so everyday, so almost ubiquitous — it gets plunked down on so many desserts as a finishing touch, a decoration or even a cover-up - a spoonful of whipped cream is the easiest way to "fix" a "mistake" — we should pay attention to how we make it.

I wish I could find the article, but I remember reading a piece in which a baking instructor insisted that in order to whip cream properly, your bywords had to be: Slow (very slow) and steady. The author said it should take 14 minutes to achieve whippedness. I could never make the process last that long.