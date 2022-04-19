This is an easy all-purpose sauce that’s good over ice cream, cakes and cream puffs. It can be a dip for cookies, pieces of fruit or churros. It’s got a full, but not intense chocolate flavor. It thickens as it cools, but it never gets as thick as hot fudge sauce and it’s not supposed to.

I learned to make this sauce working with Pierre Hermé on the book, Chocolate Desserts by Pierre Hermé (out of print).