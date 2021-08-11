Hello! Hello!

That I am married to a man who can take a pass on ice cream is one of life’s little mysteries. The same way that I’m wary of people who don’t love to eat, I usually steer clear of people who can take a spoonful of ice cream and put the pint back in the freezer. Or those grown-ups who’ll order a kiddie cone and then not finish it. Ice cream! It should be its own major food group. It’s a miraculous food. The kind of food that might have been created on Mt Olympus. Food for gods and goddesses. How can the man I love treat it with so little affection?

At least our son has the proper respect for the delicacy. He, like his mother, has never left a lone lick on a cone. Joshua may look like his father, but he’s got my obsession with ice cream. And so does Linling Tao, his wife. As soon as they hit any town, they head for the best scoop shop, having scoped it out ahead of time. It’s thanks to them that I had ZakuZaku in Shanghai, McConnell’s in Santa Barbara, Salt and Straw in LA, …