I wasn’t born to biscuit making. Well, as some of you know, I wasn’t born to baking of any kind. Not to cooking, either. But, once I started baking and got the hang of biscuits, I kept at it – as much for the messy fun of making biscuit dough as for the eating of biscuits.

Biscuits come out best when you fuss about them least. They thrive on benign neglect. It’s also good if you shake everything you’ve ever heard about the perils of biscuit-making from your brain. You don’t have to be a dyed in the wool southerner to make biscuits. You don’t need special flour. You don’t need cold hands. Although you do need really cold butter. And an appetite for flakey, buttery biscuits.

I was so happy to make a place for a hearty breakfast chapter in BAKING WITH DORIE – I hadn’t had breakfast recipes in a book for 15 years! – and glad to include many recipes for biscuits and scones, their close cousins.

