This week has been impossibly hard. Again. While we were still reeling from the horrific shootings in New York and California, children were killed in school. Again. I’m quiet, because I’m sad. And angry. I do what I can – prod those in power and support those working so hard for change – but it doesn’t feel like much these days. And so, I cook and bake and encourage you to go into your kitchens and find joy in feeding yourselves and others. Making something with your hands is a kind of meditation and sharing what you make is an act of kindness. I’m sending this newsletter to you today, as promised, with the hope that you’ll make something and share it. And hug those you love.