Bonjour! Bonjour!

It’s Friendship Food week here, the first of the year, and as I do every month when this week comes around, I make a donation in the name of you, my readers, to an organization that helps feed and care for those in need. Donations have been made to organizations including World Central Kitchen, Meals on Wheels, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Heifer International, No Kid Hungry, Bake for Ukraine, Doctors Without Borders, Feeding America, Wildfire Birthday Cake Initiative, Now Serving LA, and Have Faith Haiti. This month, I’m supporting TC Food Justice, a group that rescues excess food and distributes it to hunger-relief organizations in the Twin Cities, often making direct deliveries to the homes of people who can’t go to centers. The need is always great, but today it is enormous.

The big chill

It’s been chilly but not frigid in Paris and we’re feeling lucky to have walk-around weather when all the messages from my American east coast friends are about shoveling and salting, stocking up for the monster storm and bundling up for the polar vortex. There’s not much I can do to help anyone from my faraway perch, but I can offer two suggestions: a couple of good reads and a recipe for an easy, luxurious chocolate cake.

Like so many other people — perhaps you and your friends included — I’ve recently read Virginia Evans’ The Correspondent [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon] and Lily King’s Heart the Lover [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon]. They each stayed with me in different ways and both are good company in a storm.

As for the cake, I have an xoxoDorie reader to thank for jogging my memory. Martha V. wrote to say that she could no longer find the recipe for Grandmother’s Creamy Chocolate Cake, and as soon as I read her email (I was in the back seat of a car headed to the airport and Paris), I knew exactly what she was talking about and where to find it — a rarity for me. The recipe appears on page 42 of Paris Sweets — I looked that up.

Paris Sweets, M. Linxe and La Maison du Chocolat

I started work on my book, Paris Sweets, shortly after Michael and I got our first apartment in Paris. It was a dream project for me and it was tailored for that moment in my life, since it gave me the chance to spend time with some of Paris’s best pastry chefs and, in the process, to explore the city’s sweet landscape. It was thanks to my friends, Hélène Samuel and Pierre Hermé, my “references,” that so many chefs agreed to see me and trust me with their recipes, and now, looking at the book 25 years later, I’m still touched by their generosity.

Illustration by Florine Asch for Paris Sweets

I particularly remember my surprise that the late Robert Linxe, the brilliant founder of La Maison du Chocolat, agreed to meet me. I also remember how anxious I was. I don’t know where I’d gotten the impression that he was stern — he wasn’t — but I made sure to dress up for my meeting, to have sharpened pencils, a clean notebook and my key questions prepped. As turned out to be true with almost every chef I met, M. Linxe was kind, happy to talk with someone who was genuinely interested in his work and delighted to tell me his story. And we tasted chocolates together! At that time, La Maison du Chocolat was a quarter of a century old, M. Linxe was in his 70s and revered as a genius of ganache, and yet, as he pointed out the almost impossible thinness of the bonbons’ shells, his delight was as effervescent as you’d imagine it was when he first started out. The passion for his work still glowed. (Here’s a cute tale about the origin of ganache and solid information from Valrhona on the various kinds and how they’re made.)

Robert Linxe died in 2014, but the house that he built almost 50 years ago remains strong, making it even nicer to go back and read what I’d written after meeting him. Here’s an excerpt:

The Story of La Maison du Chocolat from Paris Sweets

You don’t have to know much about chocolate to know that a place like La Maison du Chocolat could only have been built by someone impassioned by the ingredient. And Robert Linxe is. One of eleven children, he was brought up in the Basque region of France. His father worked for the SNCF, the national railroad company, and raised his children in what M. Linxe (he is always referred to as Monsieur Linxe) called “the cult of hard work.” The children were expected to choose a vocation early and to commit themselves to it. For Robert Linxe, the choice was easy – he wanted to be a pastry chef. What wasn’t easy was convincing his family that he had chosen wisely. “In the late 1940s,” M. Linxe confided, “the job of pastry chef was not esteemed. In fact, if you didn’t do well in school, the teachers recommended you become a pastry chef.” Fortunately for chocolate connoisseurs around the world, Linxe père saw how serious his young son was and sent him off to study in Switzerland. His parting words to the aspiring chef were, “Remember, there’s never a place for those who finish last.” The elder Linxe need not have worried.

Robert Linxe was not the first French pastry chef who told me about how poor students were tracked for the kitchen and how the least promising were told to be pastry chefs. He wasn’t the last either.

Grandma’s Cake

While most people think of La Maison du Chocolat as a “candy shop,” M. Linxe started as a pastry chef, and cakes and pastries have always been part of the shop’s allure. The éclairs are sublime and the Pleyel, a signature cake, remains a standout. The recipe for the lovely Bacchus, a chocolate cake with boozy raisins, is in Paris Sweets, but it’s the Grandmother Cake recipe that I was happiest to get — I love when a homey recipe holds a place in a master’s heart, and that was the case with this cake, which is one of the simplest and the easiest to make. For me, its most remarkable quality is the way it melts in your mouth. The cake is exceedingly rich and yet, as bite after bite seems to evaporate, you have an uncanny sense of lightness. Scroll down for the recipe, with my new annotations.

Pastry worth the journey

Last week I mentioned that Whang Suh of the (worth-the-trip) Hen & Heifer pastry shop in Guilford, CT had recommended Patisserie Toshiya Takasuka to me. It’s always wise to follow Whang’s leads and so, on a cold, gray day, I got on the metro and, with Google Maps at the ready, headed to a neighborhood you’d be happy to live in, but might not go to if you were a tourist in Paris. Unless, like Whang and me, you’re always on the search for a great sweet. Once again, Whang was right, it was — as Michelin would say about its three-star restaurants— “worth the journey.”

I came home with a Thumbelina-sized hazelnut financier with big flavor, a box of the shop’s signature pistachio dacquoises and one of the most delicious tartlets of recent memory. The pâte sucrée crust was baked to caramel perfection, the meringue top was almost like marshmallow and the yuzu cream was silken and light on the tongue but powerfully flavorful. Someone with more skill than I have would be able to describe the tension. Moi? I just savored it by small spoonfuls, concentrating on getting a little of each element in every bite. It was sublime. It was also very delicate and I had a long walk, a few flights of stairs and a subway ride ahead of me.

Because I wanted to have a nice picture to show you, I unpacked the tartlet on a street corner and took pictures of it in its box. I was focused on getting the intricate pattern of the meringue, so I didn’t notice a man staring at me with an expression that I couldn’t make out. Bemused? Maybe (and most likely) disapproving? I got on the subway and had a little laugh — seeing him was a reminder that even though my brain is always telling me I’m 27, I’m not. Not by a bunch of decades. If he didn’t think I was looney, at best he thought I was eccentric and too old to be doing such silly stuff. Let him think whatever he wanted, I still had the prize: The tartlet.

I hope that you and those you love have weathered the storm. That your electricity kept buzzing, your water kept running and your stock of treats is still plentiful. As though the world weren’t crazy enough!

GRANDMOTHER’S CREAMY CHOCOLATE CAKE

Gâteau au Chocolat Grand-Mère, adapted from La Maison du Chocolat

From Paris Sweets by moi

Here’s some of what I wrote about the gâteau

Like the memorable cakes of my American childhood, M. Linxe’s French grandmother’s cake has a humble look and a haunting flavor. It is a thoroughly chocolate, stirred-in-a-saucepan treat with only five ingredients and a smooth, dense interior that it more like fudge than cake, and more delectable for being so.

Today, I’d agree that it’s fudge-like, but a very special kind of fudge — one that melts in your mouth. It’s almost a trick, a sweet one.