Hello! Hello!

I’m back in America. Back in Connecticut. But only just back and only just for the flip of a page. Next week at this time I’ll be in San Francisco, where I’ll discover if I won the round of Tetris that balances packing cubes and overhead bins. I’ll also discover what it’s like to have a new book out in the world. Yeah, yeah, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes is my 15th book, but if you think that anything about a book launch is old hat — or truly knowable — even after so many, then you’ve never been through one. So many moving parts! What I know will be the same is the happiness that comes from meeting bakers, cooks and readers at every stop. It’s my favorite part of a book tour and it’s what I’m most looking forward to now. That, and seeing what bakers have made. Some people got early copies of the book and have been baking from it. I find it thrilling! Thank you everyone who’s posted pictures. I try to see them all and acknowledge each post — I hope I haven’t missed anyone. Please remember to tag me so that I can see what you’re up to. I’m @doriegreenspan on Instagram, Facebook and Substack. Here are just a few of the recipes from Dorie’s Anytime Cakes that I’ve seen.

If it’s Tuesday, there’ll be books

In America, it’s a tradition to publish books on Tuesdays. And so, when Anytime Cakes pops into the world next Tuesday, it won’t be alone. There’ll be oodles of other books released on October 21 and among them will be one I’m very excited about: Helen Goh’s Baking and the Meaning of Life [Bookshop / B&N / Amazon]. I’m delighted that we’re book twins.

You may already know Helen Goh as Ottolenghi’s lead pastry recipe developer and his co-author on Comfort (I love that book) and (another book I love) Sweet: Desserts from London’s Ottolenghi. But I have a feeling that you will be as delighted as I was to learn so much more about Helen in this new book, which is all her own in every way.

How to find joy in 100 recipes…

The book’s subtitle is “How to Find Joy in 100 Recipes,” and it’s a good and true one, but it really only tells half of the book’s story. I think of Helen’s book as a two-fer: there are the recipes and yes, they will make you happy; and there’s the meaning-of-life part of the book, the introductions and headnotes that place the recipes in a broader, deeply insightful context. Helen is a practicing psychologist with years of training and decades of practice, and here, in this book, which is like no other that I’ve come across, she applies her profound knowledge of human nature, of what makes us tick, really, to what underpins baking, especially homebaking.

While you’ll find every kind of sweet you love, from cakes and cookies to puddings and pies, you won’t find them tucked into traditionally named chapters. I found the Lao Gan Ma Cheese Crackers (scroll down for recipe) that are on their way to becoming a house favorite in the chapter on “Nurturing.”

In the introduction to the chapter on Nurturing, Helen talks about baking with her youngest son and his friends. And she writes:

The real nurturing is in the rewarding of curiosity—and of perseverance even when something is difficult—with the experience of mastery. So much richness in life comes from a willingness to try, to take sensible risks, to be prepared to fail. Instilling that willingness in a child is, for me, an act of nurturing. And if there’s something delicious waiting at the end of it (even if I have to surreptitiously fish a fragment of eggshell out of the batter before it goes in the oven), all the better!

This is a book that you will bake from for years and, for just as long, you’ll remember what you learn about yourself and the world around us. Helen is a double-master.

I found the gluten-free Peanut & Goji Berry Crispy Rice — think Rice Krispie treats — under the sweetly named “Remembering & Continuity” and I'll be remembering to share them in a future newsletter.

Photo: Laura Edwards for Baking & The Meaning of Life

About today’s recipe

I could have just closed my eyes and chosen dozens of recipes to share with you. Among the many, many recipes I lingered over, I loved the Chocolate Cake for Everyone (a vegan recipe), the Puttanesca Galette with Lemon Ricotta and The Italian Breakfast Cake with Olive Oil & Polenta. I loved so many that I can’t even remember how I decided — at last — on Lao Gan Ma Cheese Crackers. For some of you, the answer might be “how could I not have?”

Photo: Laura Edwards for Baking & The Meaning of Life

The cheese crackers are a marvel that just as rightly might have been called umami munchers. Let’s start with the recipe’s umami-in-chief: chili crisp, that spicy mix of chili flakes, garlic, onions, beans, oil and magic. (I am in love with chili crisp and go through jars of it the way some people tear through ketchup — I even stir the condiment into my morning oatmeal.) The Lao Gan Ma in the recipe’s name is a reference to a brand of chili crisp that Helen likes. (I made mine with my “house” chili crisp: Fly by Jing — I bought Lao Gan Ma and will try it in the next batch). The chili crisp is the wow ingredient, but as good as it is, it’s even better in Helen’s recipe because it’s mixed with Parmesan cheese (another umami ingredient) and a genius splash of fresh lemon juice. There are sesame seeds, too. And while Helen calls these crackers, bakers will recognize a family resemblance to sablés, a type of butter cookie. The dough is made in a food processor, rolled into a log and sliced when you’re ready to bake. In other words, no special skills required.

Helen said that the crackers would be better the day after they were made, but I couldn’t wait. I nibbled a few and then brought the rest of the batch over to a friend’s house, where she served them with pre-dinner drinks. They fit in perfectly alongside the saucisson and olives and along with white wine for some and martinis for others.

Make some savory snacks, share them with friends, and I’ll be back next week, when Helen’s book will be out in North America and mine too. Celebrations ahead.

LAO GAN MA CHEESE CRACKERS

Adapted from Helen Goh’s Baking and the Meaning of Life: How to Find Joy in 100 Recipes.

Here’s what Helen has to say about her crackers:

Having introduced my friend Ali to the Lao Gan Ma (Old Godmother’s) chili crisp, I soon discovered that his obsession with it exceeded even my own. With its complex, savory flavors, the chili crisp can be used in so many ways—as a condiment, a marinade, a dipping sauce . . . Ali also happens to be a dedicated camper, and I had the idea, a bit of a joke at first, to add his new favourite condiment to some cheese crackers I was making for him to take on a trip. As it turns out, the trusty Godmother added a fantastic spicy kick to the biscuits. Its umami richness complements the buttery dough and sharp cheese so well, and adds an appealing crunch to the biscuits. Serve these with drinks and watch them disappear.

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

Preparation tips from Helen:

Use your favorite brand of chili crisp, or your own homemade version. I use Lao Gan Ma brand, but they will all work. Too much oil will make the dough soft and waxy, so leave as much of the oil in the jar as possible. [Note from me: I used Fly by Jing chili crisp and it was great.]

The crackers can be eaten on the day they are baked but are at their best a day or two after, when they’ve dried out a little and the flavors have had time to meld together. They will keep, loosely wrapped in foil, for up to 5 days. [Note from me: You can wrap the dough log airtight and keep it in the freezer for up to 1 month; no need to defrost before cutting and baking.]

Makes about 25 crackers

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons black and/or white sesame seeds

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons (150 grams) all-purpose flour

2/3 cup (70 grams) finely grated parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

6 tablespoons (80 grams) unsalted butter, cold and diced

2 tablespoons (25 grams) chili crisp (see Preparation Tip above)

1 large egg yolk

1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 1/2 ounces (40 grams) (about 4 stalks) green onion, thinly sliced

DIRECTIONS

Place the sesame seeds on a baking sheet and set aside.

Place the flour, parmesan, sugar, and salt in a food processor and pulse a few times to combine. Add the butter and process until the mixture is crumbly, then add the chili crisp, egg yolk, and lemon juice. Pulse until the mixture is the consistency of wet sand, then tip it into a large bowl and add the green onion. Stir to incorporate, then knead gently to form a ball.

On a clean work surface, roll the dough into a log about 10 inches (25 cm) long and 1½ inches (4 cm) in diameter. Place the log on the sheet with the sesame seeds, then roll the log until it is covered in the seeds. Wrap the log in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Don’t worry if the dough is slightly soft and misshapen for now.

After the stint in the fridge, remove the dough and, without removing the plastic wrap, roll it into a more even log, then refrigerate until firm—up to 3 days.

When ready to bake, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 350˚F (175˚C).

Slice the cheese log into coins that are just under 1/2 inch (1 cm) thick and place them 1/8 inch (3 mm) apart on the lined baking sheet. If they break, just smoosh them back together.

Bake for about 20 minutes, or until golden brown. The bottoms of the crackers will be a deeper reddish-brown from the chili oil as well as the direct contact with the heat of the sheet—this is as it should be.

The crackers are soft when warm, but will crisp up when they cool down.