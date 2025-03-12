Hello Hello!

There’s fun ahead. Starting tomorrow and running through Saturday, there’ll be almost non-stop conversations with people who really know and love food. I’m excited because so many of my favorite Substackers are on the roster, including the crazy-talented Clare de Boer. I’ve been a Clare-fan since I met her at her first restaurant King, in NYC. Now, four sons, another restaurant, a fabulous Substack and a solo cookbook in the works, I get the chance to spend an hour chatting with Clare — and you!

We’ll be talking about how we cook and bake for work and for our families, how we write, how we create recipes and how we make cookbooks. In other words, we’ll be talking about almost everything we do.

We’ll be on tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. ET and it’s free, free, free! All the events are. And they all happen on Substack Live — happily, if you scroll down, you’ll find a how-to for watching on Live. I just had a tutorial and I’m glad to report that the whole thing is easy. Really.

Also, scroll down so that you can see the entire line-up.

Clare and I will be taking questions in real time, but if you’ve got some now, drop them in the comments and we’ll try to get to them.

Can’t wait to see you tomorrow.

This Thursday March 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET I'll be joined by

of

in the Substack app for a Live video conversation.

Our session takes place as part of Substack’s food festival Grubstack, which is bringing together top food writers, chefs, and culinary voices from around the world for live cooking demos, virtual tastings, and in-depth discussions on today’s biggest food trends. You can see the full schedule here.

You’ll need to download the Substack app to join our conversation. This is for everyone, whether you have a paid subscription or not. If you enable notifications, the app will notify you when I’m live on Thursday March 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Just tap that, and you’re in.

Get more from Dorie Greenspan in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

You will also to be able to watch other participants go live as part of Grubstack simply by checking out the Food and Drink tab on your home screen on desktop (pictured below) or in the Substack app:

Have any questions related to our topic that you’d like for us to answer during the live video session? Leave them in the comments below, and we may just get to them during our conversation.

Leave a comment

And here’s a step-by-step guide to watching the Live:

How to join the livestream

Download the Substack app: search for Substack in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or click this link on your mobile device. Sign in with your Substack email: this is the email where you receive our posts. Check your inbox for a verification email: look for an email from Substack with the subject “Finish signing in to Substack”, then tap the orange button inside. Complete the quick onboarding process (if you’re new to the app). Join the livestream: when Grubstack Live begins, it will appear as the first post at the top of your app—just tap to join!

Looking forward to seeing you on Thursday March 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET!