xoxoDorie Newsletter

xoxoDorie Newsletter

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Melissa Viator's avatar
Melissa Viator
1d

I'm a big believer that chocolate chip cookies need a bit of wholegrain heft to put them over the edge from good to great, and the Mokonut's recipe is one of my absolute favorites. Just so uniquely delicious.

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1 reply by Dorie Greenspan
Felicity Spector's avatar
Felicity Spector
1d

Next time I’m in Paris we must meet at Mokochaya!

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4 replies by Dorie Greenspan and others
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