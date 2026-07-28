Bonjour! Bonjour!

In a minute it will be August. Here in Paris, the start of August is not just a flip of the calendar, it’s the signal for millions of people to go on vacation. You could be carrying your regular market basket and your neighbor will ask you where you’re going on vacation. Pay your taxi fare and the driver will send you on your way with wishes for a Bonnes Vacances! Go to the doctor and you might not be able to book the treatment you need because she won’t be around a few days later to do the follow-up.

This year, July seems as empty as a normal August and I’ve noticed that some places I can usually count on in July are closed and will stay shuttered into August. I’m glad I’m getting the last appointment on my longtime haircutter’s calendar.

Paris au mois d'août

But the sweetest last-of-the-season treat was a week of Moko-ness. If you’ve been with me for a bit, you might already know how much I love Moko Hirayama and everything she does. I met Moko and her husband, the exceptional chef Omar Koreitem, days after they opened Mokonuts in Paris ten years ago, and I’ve been a devotée ever since.

Hungry yet?

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Breakfast, lunch and a sip of tea for good measure

I’ve told the story of how I met Moko — I think it’s in the foreword to the Mokonuts: The Cookbook [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon]. The short version is that Michael and I were wandering down a street we’d never wandered before when I spotted cookies and cakes on a counter at the back of a tiny restaurant on the other side of the street. I walked in, and it’s been food and friendship ever since.

The love is generational — Gemma’s first Mokonuts cookies

In those days, Mokonuts was open for breakfast and lunch from Monday to Friday and, depending on when you got there, you might see the couple’s two little daughters doing their homework. Now you might see the girls waiting tables.

Moko with her daughter

Mokonuts stopped offering breakfast when they opened Mokochaya a couple of doors down. Mokochaya serves breakfast, the tastiest Japanese lunches, and Moko’s cookies and cakes from opening to closing time. And they’re open Saturdays! If I lived nearby, I’d get to Mokochaya in the morning and they’d have to sweep me out when they locked the doors.

Lunch at Mokochaya

This was my lucky week! Within days, I had lunch at Mokonuts and Mokochaya. And the cherry on the cake: Moko and I slipped away for a late-afternoon tea, a nibble and really good conversation. That we chose Pierre Hermé for our girls’ time out bordered on the obvious. When Moko was a lawyer in London (she had a life before cookies), she kept a poster of a Pierre Hermé macaron on the wall in her office. For our treat, we shared a small, beautiful pastry called Jardin Japonais, a jewel-like dome mixing the flavors of sour cherry, tonka and bright lemon. It seemed just right, straddling Moko’s home country, Japan, and France, the country she’s made her home. We both loved the baby gâteau, but it couldn’t have been more different from the style of pastry Moko’s known for.

Jardin Japonais

NUTS ABOUT MOKO — and some cookies and cakes she’s inspired — IN THE ARCHIVE

Moko’s wild-energy baking

On the surface, Hermé’s perfectly crafted pastries and Moko’s wabi-sabi-ish desserts might look as though they come from opposing planets, but I think they both come from eccentric genius, from passionate people who care deeply about taste and texture … and swerves out of the ordinary.

This is especially true of Moko — everything she makes has at least one element that stops you in your tracks and makes you wonder. Even though nothing ever looks fussy — this is especially true at Mokochaya — each dessert comes with a wait-for-it surprise. The banana-chocolate cake I baked from Mokonuts: The Cookbook had a delicious quirk — the cake looked like a sturdy full-on chocolate loaf, but the startle was the banana and the texture’s fluffiness (here’s the recipe).

A peek at dessert from last week

Last week at Mokonuts, we finished up lunch with a bowl of coconut blancmanger (bring back the blancmanger, please!) topped with roasted apricots, lemon pieces, blueberries and matcha crumble; a chocolate-hazelnut tart/torte with cherries, which looked classic but crunched like a kid’s candy bar; a white nectarine crostata — the crust was amazing — with basil and fennel (yes, fennel); and a plate of cookies. Cookies have become Moko’s signature and I always think that they look as though each one’s got her fingerprints.

Coconut blancmanger // White nectarine tart with a peek at the chocolate tart behind) // Cookie plate

An homage to Moko

The first Moko recipe I made was for her rye-cranberry chocolate chunk cookies, and since they were as good as they sound, I included them in Baking with Dorie [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon] (recipe below).

Then, when I was working on Dorie’s Anytime Cakes [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon], I decided to play around and make a cake based on the cookies. The result, the Moko Cake-O, is a loaf with the cookie’s standout ingredients: chocolate and dried cranberries, poppy seeds and rye flour, and a sprinkle of sugar and salt on top. I was so tickled when I did this — still am. Scroll down for the recipe.

A slice of Moko Cake-O for #teamcake!

If you’re about to go on vacation, taking a bit of Moko with you could only make your time away sweeter. If you’re holding still for August, then bake away now and later and then again — you’ll want to treat yourself early and often.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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MOKONUTS’ RYE-CRANBERRY CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES

Photo by Mark Weinberg for Baking with Dorie

People come from around the world to eat at Mokonuts, a small restaurant in Paris that is always full, and everyone wants the same thing for dessert: one of Moko Hirayama’s cookies. Moko makes only a few varieties, but they all share a similar chubbiness, great texture, an offbeat choice of flavor combinations and a signature indentation in the center that looks like Moko’s handprint but is actually made by tapping each cookie with a spatula. This cookie is one of my favorites. Its texture, soft and chewy in the middle, is perfect, and its flavor is a surprise — sweet, but only just sweet enough; edgy, because the chocolate is always bittersweet and there are tangy cranberries in the mix; and earthy, because it has more rye than all-purpose flour, and some poppy seeds too. To describe it as extraordinarily good is to understate its merits.

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

Plan ahead: The shaped cookies need to be refrigerated overnight.

Makes 15 cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup plus 1 1/2 tablespoons (130 grams) rye flour (if you can find medium rye, use it)

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons (85 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 stick plus 2 tablespoons (10 tablespoons; 5 ounces; 140 grams) unsalted butter, at cool room temperature

1/2 cup (100 grams) sugar

1/2 cup (100 grams) packed brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 large egg, at room temperature

2/3 cup (80 grams) moist, plump dried cranberries

1/3 cup (50 grams) poppy seeds

4 ounces (113 grams) bittersweet chocolate, chopped into small chunks

Maldon or other flaky sea salt for sprinkling

DIRECTIONS

Whisk together both flours, the baking powder and baking soda.

Working in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat the butter, both sugars and the salt together on medium speed for 3 minutes, or until thoroughly blended; scrape the bowl as needed. Add the egg and beat for 2 minutes more.

Turn off the mixer, add the dry ingredients all at once and pulse a few times to begin blending. Then beat on low just until the flour almost disappears. Add the cranberries, poppy seeds and chocolate and mix only until incorporated. Scrape the bowl to bring the dough together.

Line a baking sheet with parchment. Divide the dough into 15 pieces, roll each piece into a ball between your palms and place on the baking sheet. Cover the balls and refrigerate overnight.

Or, if you’re short on space, wrap and refrigerate the dough, then divide and shape it when you’re ready to bake. (The balls can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. You can also wrap them airtight and freeze them.)

When you’re ready to bake: Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a baking mat.

Keeping the remaining balls of dough in the refrigerator until needed, arrange 8 cookies on the sheet, leaving 2 inches between them. Sprinkle each cookie with a little flaky salt, crushing it between your fingers as you do.

Bake the cookies for 10 minutes, then pull the baking sheet from the oven and, using a metal spatula, a pancake turner or the bottom of a glass, tap each cookie lightly but smartly—you want to deflate a bit of the cookie and leave an indentation. Let the cookies rest on the sheet for 3 minutes, then carefully transfer them to a rack.

Repeat with the remaining dough, using a cool baking sheet.

The cookies are ready for munching after they’ve cooled for about 10 minutes, or you can wait until they reach room temperature.

STORING: These are best the day they’re baked and really best shortly after they come from the oven. But they’re still way above average even 3 days later; keep them in an airtight container.

MOKO CAKE-O