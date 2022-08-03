This is the classic: Ice cream built on a base of crème anglaise, or as it’s sometimes called, pouring custard. In order to get its signature luxurious texture, you have to cook the crème anglaise until it is thick enough for you to run your finger down the back of a spoon and have the track stay. If you’ve got an instant read thermometer, now’s the time to pull it out. The custard should reach at least 165 degrees F – getting to 170 - 175 degrees F is better – but not go over 180 degrees F. Get the temperature right and the reward will be worth the extra bit of care.

I’m giving you a recipe for straight-up vanilla ice cream so that you can play around with it. Add flavor. Add fruit. Add chunks of good things. Have fun!

