xoxoDorie Newsletter

xoxoDorie Newsletter

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
2d

My daughter went to a Montessori school (K through 6th grade) and it had an oven and sink in one of the lower level classrooms. My daughter learned how to cut up veggies and fruit, how to work as a team to cook and bake things, and how to clean up the mess. They also had parents take turns making lunch for the class, cooking and baking things from the parents' cultures, domestic and foreign, and talking about their cultures with the students. It was amazing.

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susan goldberg's avatar
susan goldberg
2d

I made a banana bread last week and liked the recipe very much, but yours really intrigues me with the spices and melted butter. Now I need to buy some bananas! When my son and daughter were in elementary school, I went in to talk about the Jewish celebration of Chanukah. I brought in an electric frying pan and the ingredients for potato pancakes, which I fried during the presentation . Was I crazy? Yes. Was it memorable? Yes.

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