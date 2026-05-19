Hello! Hello!

I’ve got bunches of things I want to chat with you about this week, as well as a terrific recipe, but first: Thank you! I heard from so many readers here in the comments and on Instagram with so much encouragement — and sympathy — for my being in the midst of a move. This packing has made me realize that either I’ve fooled myself or misjudged myself or maybe I just believed too deeply in the stars.

Many, many years ago, a friend gave me an astrological reading for a milestone birthday. It arrived on a cassette (I told you it was in the old days) with a beautifully hand drawn chart. What I remember most is the fact that I had no earth in my chart — it’s all water and air — and somehow related to that was the astrologer’s statement that I’m not attached to material things. Clearly, she didn’t see my bookshelves (I refer you back to this), my baking tins, my stash of scarves and my aprons. So many aprons. Too many aprons. Aprons that have never been worn — too pretty to wear; aprons that have been worn too much — so comfy; and aprons that would look so much better if they were ironed, but I’m not an ironer. (Michael is. He learned the skill from his mother, who loved to iron — she listened to jazz and whistled while she pressed, even though her own mother forbade whistling because it was unladylike. Stories from another time for another time.)

Packing turns out to be a series of little discoveries about who you (that would be me) really are and what’s important to you. This isn’t what I signed on for, but it’s kind of interesting. I also heard from several of you who are moving, including Steph “A Whisk and A Spoon” Whitten, whose work I so admire — there isn’t anything she bakes or cooks that doesn’t make me want to dig in. And Nami from Just One Cookbook, who sent an email with a recipe for gyoza and a great message:

Have you heard of danshari (断捨離)? It’s a Japanese decluttering philosophy built on three simple ideas: Stop bringing in what you don’t need, let go of what no longer serves you, and free yourself from attachment to things. It’s not just about a tidier home—it’s about a lighter, clearer mind. I love being surrounded by things that bring me joy and leaving space for what truly matters.

Is it time for a Moving Support Group?

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Baking with kids, part deux

Last December, Michael, Joshua, Linling and I packed up baking pans and headed to Washington Market School to bake cupcakes with VV’s class. I had brought a bunch of cupcakes (insurance against a classroom baking disaster) and they were liked well enough, but it was the frosting and sprinkles and dazzle sugar that won the day.

When the class was over, Gemma asked me when I’d bake with her class. Of course I said, “Any time,” and of course I didn’t think about it again. But she did. Kids never forget. And that’s how I ended up with a May date on my calendar and a question mark about what to make with the class. It was Gemma who figured it all out for me when she said, “We’re going to make banana bread, right?” Right! In the moment, I’d forgotten that that’s what she had asked for and forgotten how often she, VV and Linling bake it together (it’s the Franco-American Banana Bread from Dorie’s Anytime Cakes [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon].

Illustrated by Nancy Pappas for Dorie’s Anytime Cakes

It’s their snacking cake and their “visiting cake,” the cake they bring when they go to friends. Linling told me that they’ve baked the cake so many times that none of them needs a recipe. She also told me that I probably should only attempt to bake two cakes with the group, gently reminding me of how stressed I was when we made six (!!!!) batches of cupcakes and I was scooting from one table to the next. She didn’t remind me of how I’d wanted to go straight to bed afterward, even though, thanks to TeamCake and VV’s amazing teachers, my workload was light.

Bananas for bananas in the archive

Two banana breads, many little hands

Linling’s idea to divide the class in two and have each group bake one bread was the key to success. It was also her idea that I bake just one banana bread (instead of the three I’d planned) for class nibbles. She was right. Again. I’d forgotten how good preschool teachers are at cutting things down to snacklette-size. I probably should go back and edit the recipe to say that it makes 8 servings or a million snacks, but only if you invite Julie over to cut the cake. The kids were great! The teachers were great! The class was great! Everyone got a chance to whisk and squish and spread and sprinkle. It was so organized that Michael and Joshua peeled away, grabbed Where the Wild Things Are, and sat in the reading corner, reading.

When all the children made a circle and got their cake — VV bounced in for the munching — I got to read the book I’d brought, How to Bake an Apple Pie and See the World [Bookshop // B&N //Amazon].

In it, our little baker discovers that her local market is closed and so she has to travel around the globe to get the ingredients she needs (I love that she gets her butter from France!). When it’s time to get cinnamon, she heads to Sri Lanka. A little boy asked where Sri Lanka was, and when I replied that it was an island in the Indian Ocean, Gemma looked at me in amazement. “How did you know that?” “Easy,” I said, “I learned it in school.” You’d have thought I’d somersaulted down from the moon! Yes, I was once their age. Yes, I once went to school. No, my grandmother never came to bake with the class. No one’s ever did.

VV snuck in for a taste and story time

Banana recipes in the wild

About that banana bread and those squishy bananas

The inspiration for this banana bread came from seeing the beloved French food personality François-Régis Gaudry, make the bread (bread? cake? not sure which, really) on Instagram. It was the pain d’épices, a gingerbread-ish spice mix, that drew me to the recipe (I made my own rendition of it), the texture that intrigued me — fine-grained and springy, like sponge cake, and the delightful way it’s made, that kept me coming back.

I love that the bananas are hand-squished into the batter (not that all the kids thought it was as much fun as I did) and that you then pound them into the mix with the bottom of your whisk. It’s a recipe with a rat-a-tat beat, good for bakers who like to play with their food and perfect for people who love a surprise: it looks traditional and tastes brand-new.

The rap on banana bread is that you want it when you want it and that’s usually when your bananas are green and ungiving. Maybe you knew this — I didn’t — but a few minutes in the oven or air-fryer makes bananas bread-ready. Also pretty, if black is your color (being a “bright winter,” it’s mine). If you want to decorate the top of the bread with a split banana, don’t blacken that one — you want the firmness for the finish.

I’m crazy about this banana bread and now, having made it with Gemma and her class, I love it even more. Make it for yourself. Make it for a visit. Make it for friends. Make it for kids. Make it with kids. Get messy. Have fun. It’s what we’ll be doing – the family’s coming here for the long Memorial Day weekend. There’s mini-golf on the menu. Banana bread, too.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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FRANCO-AMERICAN BANANA BREAD

This banana bread is my rendition of the French author and food critic François-Régis Gaudry’s rendition of one made at the Loyal Café-Cantine in Paris. Having never tasted the first- or second-generation cakes, I can only vouch for this American-born grandbaby: it’s so very good. And so different from most of the banana breads I’ve ever had or made. It’s fine-grained and springy—more like a sponge cake than an open- crumb quickbread. It’s richer than the normal banana bread—it’s got four eggs and a hefty measure of melted butter. Its spice is recognizably French. And I don’t think I’m imagining it, but it seems to have a bigger banana flavor, maybe because the bananas are crushed with the loopy end of the whisk, so that little bits of banana are scattered throughout the bread; come upon a morsel, and you get banana’s fullest flavor and perfume. Making French recipes work in American kitchens is tricky business—different flour, leavening, pan sizes and ovens, and in this recipe, spice. Gaudry uses pain d’épices, a spice blend that is easy to pick up at the grocery, if your grocery is in France; harder to find in America. It can be frustrating to pin down the spices that go into the blend because there are no set rules. Gaudry says his mix includes cinnamon, black pepper, nutmeg and cloves, but there are some that include ginger and anise, too. Make this for the first time and see if you’d like to add or subtract anything. Make a change, and you can call it your house blend. It almost goes without saying that the reason so many cafés serve banana bread is because it’s such a good match with coffee. Good, strong coffee.

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The bananas: You need 3 squishable bananas for the bread and 1 firm banana, if you want to use it for a decoration. I “ripened” my bananas in a 300-degrees-F oven, but here’s an article that gives you a few choices.

(squishable!)

The spices: I made my own pain d’épices blend, but see my note above — it gives you “permission” to fiddle. I’ve gotta say that I like the black pepper in this mix — it’s nice to pull the bread toward savory and the pepper helps do that.

The finish: I think the bread is pretty with a sliced banana on top, but the loaf keeps better without it. If you plan on freezing the loaf or keeping it for a few days, you might want to skip the topping.

Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 1/3 cups (177 grams) all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 cup (200 grams) brown sugar

3 very ripe medium bananas, peeled, plus (optional) 1 ripe banana, peeled, for decoration (see above)

14 tablespoons (7 ounces; 200 grams) unsalted butter, melted

Turbinado or sanding sugar for sprinkling (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch loaf pan with baker’s spray, or butter it, dust the interior with flour and tap out the excess, then run a piece of parchment paper over the bottom and up the two long sides, leaving enough extra paper to use as lifters when the cake is baked.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda and the four spices.

Pull out a sturdy whisk and a large bowl and roll up your sleeves. Drop the eggs into the bowl and beat for a minute to blend. Add the sugar and beat for a couple of minutes to dissolve it and to get a homogeneous mix.

Add the flour mixture about one-­third at a time, whisking only until each addition is just incorporated before adding more.

Now here’s the fun part: using your hands —­ or, more neatly, a knife —­ one by one, squish or cut the bananas into chunks, add the chunks to the bowl and use the whisk the way you would a pestle to pound the fruit and then stir the morsels into the batter. You don’t want to be too thorough—­ one of the nicest things about this cake is the way the banana chunklets dot each slice.

Continue until all the banana is in and then pour in the melted butter, stirring with the whisk to blend.

Give the batter a last couple of beats and then pour it into the pan, plunging the whisk into the batter here and there to even it.

If you’d like to decorate the top of the cake with the extra banana, cut the banana in half the long way and place the halves cut side up on top of the batter. Generously sprinkle the top with turbinado (or sanding) sugar, if that’s your druthers. (See above — the cake is great with the split banana on top, but it keeps and freezes better without it.)

Bake for 55 to 60 minutes, or until the cake is golden —­ the top might crack prettily —­ and just comes away from the sides of the pan when gently tugged; a tester inserted into the center of the cake will come out clean. It will also come out looking a little oily —­ it’s fine. Transfer the pan to a rack and wait for 10 minutes, then run a table knife around the edges of the cake. Using the parchment overhang, lift the cake out of the pan and onto the rack; gently peel away the paper.

Let the cake cool to room temperature before you slice it. In fact, if you’ve got the time, wrap the cooled cake in plastic and let it sit on the counter for a day —­ both the taste and texture improve with a day’s rest.

STORING: Wrapped, the cake will keep for about 4 days at room temperature or for up to 1 month in the freezer; thaw in the wrapper.