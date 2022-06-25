Bonjour! Bonjour!

There are some people you meet for the first time and like so much so quickly that you just start chatting as though you’ve known one another since forever. That’s what it was like with the fabulously talented Ali Slagle, who came to my New York apartment when I was shooting videos with the crew from Food 52. It was fall of 2018, EVERYDAY DORIE had just come out, and we were making a series that included a small get together (and gougères), a dinner with Michael and a solo meal, which I ate sitting on the floor in the living room (heaven).