Hello! Hello!

It’s Friendship Food week and I’ve got a jam-packed newsletter for you, including a recipe that went viral decades before the internet and ended up being like the last conversation in a game of telephone. The recipe — actually there are a few today — is the brownie recipe from (attributed to? maybe created by? certainly baked by?) Katharine Hepburn and, because there are many versions, I made you a spreadsheet. You can use it to make whichever recipe you like or even come up with your own. Over bunches of years, I’ve not only made several of these recipes, I created one, too (it’s on the spreadsheet), and recently made a great rendition from David Lebovitz’s newest book, The Great Book of Chocolate, Revised [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon]. I love the recipe and I love that it’s proven perfect for Friendship Food since it’s been passed from friend to friend for decades.

Hepburn’s brownie plated on top, and sliced on bottom left; Lebovitz’s brownie plated on bottom, sliced on top right

Each month, for Friendship Food, I make a donation in honor of you, treasured readers. Last week, a reader commented that perhaps I could raffle off some of the books that I’m not keeping — I’m moving! I’m moving! — and send the money to No Kid Hungry. It’s a good idea, but it’s kind of complicated to put into action. As many of you regulars know, No Kid Hungry is a favorite of mine, so this month I’m sending them another contribution in your name. Thank you for making this possible.

xoxoDorie is a reader-supported publication. Upgrade to access the 300+ post archive on food — including plenty of the ultimate friendship food, brownies — travel and community and know that your subscription supports a food-sharing cause each month.

Give a gift subscription

Share xoxoDorie Newsletter

Katharine Hepburn, her brownies + me

Living on Connecticut’s Shoreline, as I do, it’s impossible not to know a little something about Katharine Hepburn. Actually, there was a time when if you lived here, you could pretty much count on bumping into the legendary actor at least once in your life. (My encounter was at the long-gone still-missed Patrick’s Country Store on Main Street in Old Saybrook.) Kate, as she was known, lived in Fenwick, a part of Old Saybrook, performed at The Ivoryton Playhouse when she was 24 (she came back to save it in 1978) and was the muse behind The Kate, The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, just minutes away from where she lived.

Mostly I knew about Hepburn from her movies and her memoir [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon]. I had no idea that she was a brownie-maker until my friend, Barbara Fairchild, sent me this New York Times article (gift link) from 2003. Barbara, who was the editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit and my editor at the magazine for many years, knew I’d be fascinated by the article. I fell in love with the story — you will, too — and couldn’t resist playing with the recipe. I ended up telling a bit of the story and putting my version of her recipe in Baking From My Home to Yours [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon]. You’ll find it on the spreadsheet. I loved the brownies, but you know me, I’m always on to something new, and so I didn’t think about them again, until I met Jared Bowen this past December.

Tribute-to-Katharine Hepburn Brownies from Baking: From My Home to Yours

Brownies from another Hollywood in the archive

Katharine Hepburn, her brownies (maybe really her brownies) + Jared Bowen

As part of my whirl through Boston when Dorie’s Anytime Cakes was published, I was lucky enough to be invited to chat with Jared Bowen on his program, The Culture Show, for WGBH (which I always think of as Julia ChildLand, since that’s where she got her start). We talked about my book, about baking, about my Cocoa-Swirled Pumpkin Bundt Cake (here’s the recipe from the show) and somewhere along the line — I could have talked to Jared forever — Jared mentioned that he had a PDF of Katharine Hepburn’s brownie recipe in Katharine Hepburn’s own handwriting!!! When he sent it to me — thank you, thank you Jared— I was surprised that she used chocolate, not cocoa (as in the Times recipe). And re-surprised to discover that Miss Hepburn specified bittersweet chocolate squares — I’m figuring Baker’s Chocolate, although I would have figured unsweetened chocolate, which was so popular then. (Scroll down for the recipe.)

Katharine Hepburn’s Brownies, in her own handwriting

I recently asked Jared how he came to have the recipe, and he told me that when he was doing research for a television story in the Howard Gotlieb Archives, his love of Hepburn came up and “the archivist copied the recipe and sent it to me along with a letter.” The letter tells a story similar to the one in the Times. In this case, a journalist, Ralph Martin, is interviewing Hepburn for a cover article in the Ladies Home Journal’s August 1975 issue, she offers him brownies, he likes them and she writes out the recipe for him. The letter from the archivist ends like this:

I would love to be able to report that this recipe was one of Ms Hepburn’s own device, but I was informed by a number of people (after exhibiting the recipe as a Thanksgiving treat) that it is identical to one found in an old Fanny Farmer Cook Book: a standard text in old Yankee kitchens. I hope you enjoy it, none the less.

Needless to say, this sent me off to look at my 1975 copy of Fannie Farmer and there’s the recipe (it’s on the spreadsheet). Kate’s is similar, but not exactly the same, to which I say phew. The book says “everyone seems to have an idea about how to bake brownies — at 300 degrees F, 325, 350 or even 425. All are good.” Really? They’re all good? Happily, Fannie settles at 325.

By the way, I wrote to Jared to ask how he liked his brownies: cakey? fudgy? gooey? any which way as long as they're chocolate? And he responded, “Gooey, fudgy and as chocolaty as possible! (I don’t like a dry, overly crisp or too cakey brownie.)” From what I read, this is pretty much the way Miss Hepburn liked them, too (although her handwritten recipe doesn’t turn out a brownie with the deepest chocolate flavor — there’s less chocolate and proportionately more sugar than you find in most other, more modern recipes). Interestingly, Ladies Homes Journal published the recipe given to Martin in the Editor’s Diary of the same issue, but changed it to unsweetened chocolate and doubled the amount of butter.

A cool twist on the classic from Dorie’s Anytime Cakes

Katharine Hepburn, her brownies + David Lebovitz

Just when I thought I’d stop rabbit-holing the Hepburn brownies, along comes David Lebovitz’s terrific new book, The Great Book of Chocolate, Revised, with a recipe for Dave and Kate’s Remarkable Brownies — Kate being Miss Hepburn, of course. It was fun to see that, just as I did, David riffed off the recipe from the Times, but he used unsweetened chocolate not cocoa, a move that comes closer to Hepburn’s handwritten recipe (but with more chocolate, a good thing, I think). And then he adds chocolate chips, which I was so happy to see since I had added them to my version, too. Bakers united! David’s brownies — like every recipe I’ve ever made of his — are really, really good, as “remarkable” as he says they are. Scroll down for the recipe and yep, they’re on the spreadsheet.

Photo: David Lebovitz

I loved these brownies! They were deeply, fully and satisfyingly chocolatey. I received a package from David that included Guittard unsweetened chocolate and their dairy-free chocolate chips. I used both in the brownies and they were excellent. Thank you, David and Guittard Chocolate.

While Kate was famously Red, here’s some love for the blondes

Katharine Hepburn, her brownies + so many other people and places

If you want to find even more versions of Hepburn’s brownies and even more versions of the story that goes with them, all you’ve got to do is search “Katharine Hepburn’s Brownies Recipe” and you’ll have all the info you need to be brownie-ing for weeks to come. I’m going to resist and stick with what I’ve got. But I’m curious:

Did you know about Katharine Hepburn’s brownies?

Have you made them?

Did you use one of the recipes on the spreadsheet?

Are you like Kate + Jared — do you like your brownies moist and not cakey?

Brownie on. And in the name of friendship, share.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

ℹ️ Click here for helpful links while using Substack.

👋 Say hello and share what you’re making on Instagram and Facebook.

The Great Kate Brownie Comparison

As soon as Jared Bowen sent me the PDF of Katharine Hepburn’s brownie recipe written in her own hand and the letter that said that she might have based her recipe on one from Fannie Farmer, I was fascinated. I’d seen versions of Kate’s recipe, baked some, created one — of course I wanted to know how they compared to one another. The easiest way to see them was a spreadsheet, and so I made one and started drawing comparisons.

If you choose to make one of the recipes on the spreadsheet, just follow the directions in either the Kate or David Lebovitz recipes below. If it’s a cocoa-based recipe, follow the directions here, melting the butter with the cocoa.

The fabulous Antonella, who searched Fannie Farmer back to the first edition in 1896, where brownies were made with molasses, summed up the tweaks Miss Hepburn made to whatever copy of the cookbook she referenced, by saying:

Safe to say it’s not an exact replica … Ultimately it sounds like she hated too much flour and wanted more walnuts and made it work to her taste.

I love Antonella.