Hello! Hello!

In the story with the recipe for the banana and chocolate tart that the designer Sonia Rykiel loved, I mentioned that I was moving. Minutes later, I got a message from Sheryl Julian, one of my food-writing heroes, saying that the news of my move was buried under those bunches of bananas. She can always make me laugh. Well, I am moving, but it’s not a move-move. Or maybe it is. Michael and I are leaving our New York City apartment next month, in time for the “new folks” to move in: Joshua, Linling, Gemma and VV! It’s all so exciting. Joshua was born in that apartment — you can think of it as the “old homestead,” if an apartment can be a homestead — and the girls will be sleeping in Daddy’s bedroom. They’ll be getting bunk beds, just like Daddy had when he was their age. It’s wonderful. Even more wonderful is the fact that a few years ago, Joshua worked on the apartment — renovation? spiff up? redesign? — keeping what meant so much to all of us, like the butcher block counter and the kitchen cabinets that Michael built by hand when we first moved in as twenty-somethings with beginner jobs, so we know the family will like it. Here’s a lovely story about the renovation.

We’ve moved a few times in Paris, not always by choice, but in the end, with enthusiasm. Moving to new places in Paris was an adventure, since in New York and Connecticut, we stayed put. For decades. For always. This move is different. On the most practical level, there’s just so much stuff. And among the stuff, just so many books. Everywhere. I am trying not to stop and page through each one as I decide what to move and what to donate, but … it’s kind of impossible. And if I hadn’t shaken a notebook, I wouldn’t have found today’s recipe or had the pleasure of thinking back to how it came to me.

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Very simple focaccia from a very fancy place

During the period that I think of as the bonfire-of-the-vanities years, when the “masters of the universe” were striding the streets of New York all puffed out with pride and “social x-rays” (a Tom Wolfe term from his book, Bonfire of the Vanities) were poofed out and gala-bound in Christian Lacroix — I know, I know, it sounds so today — I was a regular writer for Elle magazine’s American edition. It was one of the best jobs I’ve ever had. I got to work with so many of the great French chefs of the time (the magazine was French) and I got to have lunch every Tuesday at Le Cirque, headquarters for the universe’s masters, the ladies-who-lunch, the “swans,” as Truman Capote called them, Hollywood stars and the “beautiful people.” It was a glimpse into a world I never would have seen if it weren’t for this job — which I got by a lucky connection and a chance encounter. At the time, the chef was Daniel Boulud. And while Le Cirque’s ringmaster, Sirio Maccioni, asked me my name every Tuesday (I was completely invisible to him), Daniel and I went on to work together. This is kind of a long aside to set the stage for a short recipe, but while I’m aside-ing, if any of the lore of Le Cirque interests you, then you must read Helen Rosner’s brilliant piece, written for The New Yorker, when the restaurant closed in 2017, and Ruth Reichl’s review, which she wrote when she was The New York Times’ restaurant critic — it is still astonishing.

Anyway, as I was riffling through books, a recipe for Le Cirque’s focaccia tumbled out. And then, a minute later, out fell this photograph from 1999 (the days of “hard-copy” photos and the days when Kodak printed the date on the back). I’m with Geoffrey Drummond — who produced Baking with Julia and later the Julia & Jacques PBS series, Cooking at Home — Julia (Child, of course) and Daniel Boulud. In a full-circle moment, we are with the one-time chef of Le Cirque in his own restaurant, Daniel, in the place where Le Cirque started.

I haven’t forgotten the focaccia …

Knead bread? Here are some proofed and ready options from the archive:

How I got the recipe

One Saturday afternoon, Michael and I were with Jacques and Gloria Pepin — I’m starting to think that I should title this post: “Name Dropping Through the Years” — when Charlie Van Over, the great bread baker, called and said that a pastry chef from Le Cirque, Michelle Gilardi, was visiting and was going to show him how she makes focaccia. He invited us to join them and so, minus Jacques, who had something else on his calendar, we drove over. Who knows when this was? Not sure. I remember making the dough and Charlie grilling a steak and all of us eating and drinking and dunking focaccia into olive oil, but that’s about it. I think I made the recipe a few times and then slipped it into the book, only to have it turn up last week.

The recipe itself

Focaccia, is a type of flatbread (think thick pizza) made with a very wet dough that’s spread into a pan, stippled with your fingertips and slicked with olive oil. It’s a dipping or dunking bread, but you can make a sandwich or panini with it. It’s sometimes topped with herbs and sometimes with fruit, often sugared grapes. It can have vegetables on top. It can have cheese. It’s a bread that can be made by someone who’s never made bread before and it’s a bread that’s pretty much guaranteed to be loved universally. And while it’s closely associated with Italy, there are versions elsewhere — fougasse from France jumps to mind immediately.

Fougasse, photographed by Alan Richardson for Around My French Table

Many recipes for focaccia call for the dough to be refrigerated overnight, but the Le Cirque recipe is a quickie, perfect for a busy restaurant, more typical of the 1980s and 90s than today, when fermented, long-rise doughs are common, and very easy for any of us to make in the afternoon and have ready for apéro or dinner. I made the plainest version of the bread the other day and watched it get polished off quickly.

Scroll down for the recipe with a handful of ideas for playing around. Play around. Please. And let me know what you do — I always love hearing from you #oldnews.

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📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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FOCACCIA FROM LE CIRQUE