Hello! Hello!

Whatta week! Back-to-school! Back-to-work! And for lots of us, back-to-bread! It’s been great seeing so many of you baking bread of all kinds and I’m particularly happy that many of you have baked The Daily Loaf. The best, best, best has been seeing those of you who’ve never baked bread before turning out gorgeous loaves. Where’s the emoji for this-makes-my-heart-sing?