Bonjour! Bonjour!

It’s been a discombobulated week for me in Paris. Between work, jetlag and more work, I haven’t been out and about either as much as I usually am or as much as I want. This being-a-grown-up thing can get annoying. But when I do get out, there’s the joy of the city. The pleasure of turning a corner and coming upon something new. The other day, after visiting the recently opened Fondation Cartier, the something new was an Indonesian-Parisian pastry shop, La Petite Manis, which, when I found it on Instagram, I discovered was launched on December 21, 2024. By the time we got there that day, most of what they might have had was gone, but I bought what they said was a sesame-vanilla croissant. Before tucking it into a bag, they poked a hole in the center and piped in vanilla cream. It looked awfully pretty, but I’ve been taken in by good looks before, so I was delighted when the flavor was so good. The croissant dough wasn’t light — it was more like bread — and that was just the right match for the filling, which was, in addition to the vanilla cream, a sweet sesame frangipane (can I use the word frangipane if I’m not talking about almonds?). I don’t think that (white) sesame is considered an umami flavor, but there was something in this croissant that had that take-another-bite-and-then-another come-hitherness that’s the hallmark of umami. I plan to go back and see what else they have. I also plan to fiddle with making a sesame frangipane-ish filling — I think it would be great in a tartlet with apples, maybe even one with citrus. Got ideas?

Those desert roses

Last week, I mentioned that Pierre Hermé had a macaron called Rose des Sables, or Desert Rose. The sweet with that name traditionally has cornflakes because the ragged edges of the cereal resemble the flakes of gypsum in a “real” desert rose, but his was a combination of milk chocolate, rose and candied almonds. This week, as I was wandering near the Bourse, I found a shop with a dressed-up version of rose des sables in the window. It played closer to the original, in that it was made with cornflakes, but it was mounded in a tartlet crust.

The first time I saw a desert rose (it was in Paris) the mixture was pressed into a ring to make a kind of patty. Having not grown up on haystacks, the American desert rose, I was fascinated by them and whipped some up at home that afternoon. Then, a few years later, I made a version for Dorie’s Cookies [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon] that was a little more elaborate — unlike haystacks, it was baked, and it had a few extra add-ins. Since that time, I’ve developed over 300 recipes and written three more books and so, in typical me fashion, I’d forgotten I had this recipe. The only good thing about forgetting something is finding it! And finding this one was sweet.

If you want a version of the recipe, just scroll down.

And if you want an untraditional version of a traditional not-baked haystack, here’s one I did for the New York Times a few years ago [gift link].

How to apéro like a Parisian

Last week, my friend Jane Bertch, invited us for what she called a “light apéro” — the term implying drinks and nibbles that would cheer us up at the end of the day, but not be so filling that we couldn’t enjoy dinner after we’d kissed her goodbye. It’s a fun, casual way to have friends over. It’s also a fairly easy way, since no one expects that the host will cook — a collection of store-bought nibbles is perfect. Here’s Jane’s tray:

The tray’s got a soft bread that had truffle butter in the center — Jane warmed it before serving; hummus; saucisson; olives; bread sticks and mini-blinis with smoked salmon, cream and a sprig of dill. I think there might have been potato chips, but I think they might have ended up very close to Michael.

Sometimes apéro is not so light and it stretches into a meal. In France, that’s called dînatoire — and, like its lighter sibling, its offerings can be store-bought or a mix of homemade and from-the-market. It can even be potluck! My favorite potluck was the fabulous dînatoire that Sophie Guiton organized for the Paris Olympics. And I loved the dînatoire that Emily Gaudichon hosted — the ham went missing, but a good time was had by all.

There’s lots of apéro-dînatoire ideas here and don’t forget Bebe Black Carminito’s book, The Curated Board. [Bookshop // B&N //Amazon]

Good morning/good night

Sometimes it’s hard to tell day for night in Paris. Here’s what I it looked like when I walked into the living room at 7 a.m. the other day.

And here’s what it looked like when I crossed the Pont des Arts at 6:06 p.m., one minute after the Eiffel Tower’s lights were twinkling — I didn’t get my camera out in time).

I’m off to visit a new-to-me pastry shop that the terrific chef Whang Suh, of Hen & Heifer in Guilford, CT told me about. I’ll report back — of course. In the meantime, my plan is to spend time in my tiny kitchen, around the table with friends and in a quiet spot with a good book. In a world that’s in full clash, these are the things that comfort and calm. What's bringing you comfort and calm right now? All comfort-and-calm suggestions welcome — there’s plenty of room in the comments.

CHOCOLATE-CORNFLAKE HAYSTACKS

Davide Luciano for DORIE’S COOKIES

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

As I wrote in the book:

If, like me, you find yourself unable to resist the allure of the no-bake corn-flake treats sometimes known in America as haystacks and called desert roses in France, then brace yourself for this baked version. Like the old-fashioned haystacks, these don’t have many ingredients — it’s the baking and the addition of eggs and agave nectar that make them different — but they end up being more satisfying than you’d expect. My go-to combination for these is sweetened coconut, chopped nuts, plumped raisins and high-quality milk chocolate, but this recipe is a DIYer’s dream. You can change up the nuts, the dried fruit and even the chocolate. Actually, you can even swap the namesake cornflakes for another kind of flaky cereal. What you don’t want to leave out is the salt — it’s the perker-upper here.

Makes about 35 cookies

INGREDIENTS

2 large eggs

1/2 cup (120 ml) agave nectar

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt (see above)

1 cup (120 grams) shredded sweetened coconut

1 cup (120 grams) nuts, coarsely chopped (I used pecans)

1 cup (160 grams) plump, moist raisins

3 cups (84 grams) cornflakes (see above)

6 ounces (170 grams) best-quality milk chocolate, melted (see above)

DIRECTIONS

Position the racks to divide the oven into thirds and preheat it to 300 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Working in a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, agave and salt until smooth, about 1 minute. Switch to a flexible spatula and add the remaining ingredients one at a time, mixing well after each goes in. (Adding the cornflakes close to the end increases their chances of surviving the mixing mostly intact.)

You can scoop the haystacks with a medium cookie scoop or with a tablespoon. Either way, as you portion out the mixture, try to press it a little so that it kind of, sort of, stays together, and then leave an inch or so between the raggedy mounds.

Bake the cookies for 30 to 35 minutes, rotating the pans top to bottom and front to back after 15 minutes, or until they’re deeply golden brown and shiny. Transfer the baking sheets to racks and let the cookies cool completely on the sheets; they’ll crisp as they cool but remain slightly chewy in the center.

STORING: You can keep the cookies for about 3 days in a covered container, but they’ll soften. I prefer to put them on a plate and leave them out. That’s a good option only if the air is dry, though, not when it’s humid.

